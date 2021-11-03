Sajid Javid says heads should roll over racism claims over Yorkshire cricket | Yorkshire

Yorkshire faces the ire of senior political figures over their handling of Azeem Rafiqs allegations of racism in Headingley, with the club chairman set to be questioned by the digital, culture, media and sports committee and Sajid Javid, the health secretary, who is to head calls rolls.

Javid, the son of Pakistani immigrants, was part of a group of MPs furious over a report on Monday from ESPNCricinfo which revealed that the club’s previously published investigation into the matter was only published because a summary of the findings in September concluded that the repeated use of the word Paki by a senior player, who is still with the club, towards Rafiq in the spirit of friendly banter.

On Tuesday, Javid tweeted: Paki is not a prankster. Heads must roll at Yorkshire CCC. If [the England and Wales Cricket Board] takes no action it is not fit for purpose.

Sayeeda Warsi, the conservative party colleague and former co-chair who hails from the province, added: Paki is no jest. Too many of us in too many walks of life have for too long heard the defense of banter as an excuse for racism. For years my company and others have supported @YorkshireCCC, we need you to stop presuming and prevarication and take responsibility for this.

Rafiq went public last year on allegations of racism he experienced during two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018, to which Yorkshire responded by opening an investigation led by law firm Squire Patton Boggs.

A summary of the final report was released eight weeks ago, confirming seven of Rafiq’s 43 allegations, including confirmation that he was a victim of racial harassment and bullying and led to an unreserved apology from the club.

Among the findings was a confession from Yorkshire that it had failed to properly escalate Rafiqs’ allegations when the former England Under-19 captain first raised them privately in 2018. But last week the club said they were delighted. to announce that, following an internal review, no disciplinary action will be taken against any current player or staff member.

Azeem Rafiq had two spells with Yorkshire between 2008 and 2018. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

After much deliberation, Yorkshire finally sent an unedited copy of its report to the ECB last Thursday, with the governing body now tasked with its own regulatory and integrity teams to investigate the findings.

On Tuesday, the ECB said: We are aware of the long time Azeem has waited for a solution and the toll that must be taken on his well-being and that of his family. We’re sorry that as a sport this hasn’t been resolved yet.

We will conduct a full regulatory process that is fair to all parties, but we will also ensure that this happens as quickly as possible. To achieve this, we secured the services of a QC along with other external research support to bolster the resources around our process. The Governing Council of the ECB has also reaffirmed its determination to provide more funds should the inquiry so require.

In addition to the ECB’s investigation, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Roger Hutton has been summoned to face questions from the DCMS committee, while senior management will also be invited to testify. Covered by parliamentary privilege, this could lead to more disclosures entering the public domain.

Julian Knight, MP for Solihull and chair of the DCMS committee, said: We are very concerned about recent reports of the lack of action against individuals following the findings. Clearly the Yorkshire County Cricket Club has questions to answer.

We have been monitoring developments around the clubs dealing with Azeem Rafiq’s serious allegations. We want to see much greater transparency from YCCC, it’s time for them to answer their critics. We plan to call the club president before the DCMS committee to give a much more comprehensive explanation than we’ve had so far.

Knight later tweeted: Given the endemic racism at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, I’m struggling to think of a reason why the board should remain in office. This is one of the most repulsive and disturbing episodes in modern cricket history.

Along with pressure from MPs and the ECB, Anchor Butter, which had his logo on the first team shirt at this year’s Royal London Cup, confirmed that the partnership would not be renewed. The company tweeted: There is never a place or an excuse for racism. We have no further activities in support of YCCC. The logo was later removed from the YCCC website. The Emerald publishing group one of Yorkshire’s primary sponsors, with naming rights at Headingley, has also said it will review the partnership after the conclusion of the ECB’s new inquiry.

and the ongoing labor court case between Rafiq and his former club.