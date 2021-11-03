Best Pickups at Any Position





As we look ahead to Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, there are four teams on bye weeks that fantasy football managers should be aware of before making waiver decisions this week. The four teams to retire are the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team. Here’s a rundown of some key players who will have to replace fantasy managers: lions: RB’s D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, TE TJ Hockenson pirates: QB Tom Brady, RB Leonard Fournette, WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, TE Rob Gronkowski Seahawks: QB Russell Wilson, RBs Chris Carson and Alex Collins, WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett Washington: QB Taylor Heinicke, RB’s Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic, WR Terry McLaurin, TE’s Logan Thomas (IR) and Ricky Seals-Jones In addition to the farewell week players, there are also some injured players who need to be replaced, such as Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, for example. Here’s a look at the best remote options in each position for Week 9. QB Mike White, New York Jets

After becoming only the second rookie in NFL history to throw 400 yards on his debut since at least 1950, White immediately becomes a factor on the waiver this week. Granted, starting him is very risky as he’s only played one game, but he does get a favorable matchup against a Colts defense that gives up the fifth most fantasy points per game to signal callers. If you have an open roster spot, white is at least worth putting away for now in case it turns out to be real. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

We went with Tua a few weeks ago as a week-long substitution suggestion for your team, and it paid off after he threw in 291 yards and four scores. For this week we go back to the source one more time. Tagovailoa will get a matchup with a Houston Texans defense that will give quarterbacks the eighth most fantasy points per game this season. RB Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles

With Miles Sanders on IR for at least the next two games, we see Scott as the best backfield option for the Eagles, something he proved he was against the Lions on Sunday. The Eagles had three backs (Scott, Jordan Howard and Kenneth Gainwell) who totaled at least 12 carries each, but Scott’s 5.0 yards per carry were the best. He also found the end zone twice, as did Howard. Gainwell did the least of the three. Scott has routinely been the go-to man for the Eagles in recent years when Sanders has run out of time, and we expect this to continue. Here’s how we would rank the three ridges in terms of priority: Boston Scott Jordan Howard Kenneth Gainwell Scott is also an immediate starting option, as the Eagles draw a Los Angeles Chargers defense and give the third most fantasy points per game to backs. RB’s Adrian Peterson and Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans

With Derrick Henry’s devastating long-term injury, the Titans must replace the league’s biggest backfield workload, something they believe has to do with multiple backs. As of now, the team has Peterson and McNichols to carry the burden. It’s very possible that another back will be added before week 9, which would certainly complicate things, but this is what we need to work with right now. Peterson is the main runner, while McNichols will participate as a change of pace. Peterson is generally the better bet, while McNichols offers more value than anything else in PPR formats. McNichols was already third on the Titans in receiving yards, so an expected increase in carries could make him a viable flex game. Peterson is a flexible player with RB2 upside, depending on what his actual workload is. RB Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

With James Robinson getting injured, Hyde is the next man in the backfield of the Jaguars. It’s important to note, however, that it’s not exactly clear how serious an injury Robinson has, so there’s no guarantee he’ll even be out next week. Anyway, Hyde hit the ball 15 times (nine rushes, six catches) 72 yards (32 rushes). If nothing else, a potentially heavy workload makes the veteran a solid option on the waiver this week. RB Derrick Gore, Kansas City Chiefs

Gore slightly outperformed fellow back Darrell Williams on Sunday night, averaging 4.4 yards per carry to Williams’ 3.8. Gore had 11 carries to Williams’ 13, but he found the end zone. For now it looks like there is a 50/50 split with Gore and Williams in KC, but that won’t last when Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns, which could be as soon as this week. Gore is nothing more than a dart-throw flex this week if Edward-Helaire doesn’t return, but there is potential for more work in the future if he continues to outperform Williams and Edwards-Helaire continues. WRs Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe, Atlanta Falcons

With Calvin Ridley’s announcement: he steps away being out of the game for personal reasons, Gage and Sharpe will have to pick up the slack behind Kyle Pitts. In Week 8, it was Sharpe who responded and picked up a team-high five catches for 58 yards. Meanwhile, Gage was sidelined in his second game with an injury. We’ve seen Gage flourish before (he had 786 yards and four touchdowns in 2020), so we think he’s capable of putting on a solid production going forward. We prefer Gage to Sharpe, but both are risky at the moment. WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

We introduced Bateman a few weeks ago, but it’s still widely available in most sizes, in part because the Ravens parted ways last week. After missing the first five games of the season, Bateman has seen six goals in each of his first two games. In Week 7, he caught three balls for an 80-yard career. This is the week to pick up Bateman, especially if you need a weekly replacement. The Ravens rookie matches up with a Vikings defense and hands over the sixth most fantasy points per game to recipients. TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth has seen 14 goals in his last two games (seven each), equaling second most on the team. In that span, he has 102 yards and he also found pay dirt for the second time this season in Week 9. Freiermuth is currently fourth on the Steelers in receiving yards and has the potential to be the No. 3 option in the passing game when the season is all and one said. He is currently the #1 tight end in Pittsburgh. TE Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers

Having traded Dan Arnold earlier in the season, Tremble, a sensational athlete and someone Carolina has tried to detail, has seen a slight increase in his odds. In week 8, he saw four goals, which made his career high. While that’s not much, it’s important to note that Tremble has recorded consistent snaps, with 34 or more in each of his last three games. We’re not starting Tremble at the moment, so this is more of a forward-looking move in a tough position to fill, but putting him away isn’t a bad idea in case he continues to climb into the Panthers’ offense.

