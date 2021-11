E Street drummer raises money for Israeli tennis

NEW YORK — Max Weinberg, the drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, lends his famous name and talents in support of the Israel Tennis and Education Centers Foundation (ITEC). Weinberg will be performing at three fundraising events for ITEC titled “Playing for Peace: Featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox.” The galas will take place on November 9 in Chicago, November 16 in New York and December 7 in Florida. At the three events, alumni from the 14 Israel Tennis Education Centers across Israel will share personal stories. Following a trade show auction, Weinberg will perform his Juke Box Tour, which will auction various items, as well as the opportunity to drum and sing with him. Attendees will see two screens with 200 songs – from music legends like Springsteen, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Lauren Rabner, ITEC director of Mission and Special Events, said a donor linked to the drummer’s agent suggested that the organization approach Weinberg about participating. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’ }).render(‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf(“/jpost-tech/”)!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName(“divConnatix”)[0].style.display =”none”; var script = document.createElement(‘script’); script.src=”https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js”; script.setAttribute(‘data-widget-id’,’616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0′); document.getElementsByClassName(‘divVidazoo’)[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf(“/israel-news/”) != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf(“/omg/”) != -1 || window.location. pathname.indexOf(“/food-recipes/”) != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf(“/science/”) != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName(“divConnatix”)[0].style.display =”none”; var script = document.createElement(‘script’); script.src=”https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js”; script.setAttribute(‘data-widget-id’,’60fd6becf6393400049e6535′); document.getElementsByClassName(‘divVidazoo’)[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf(“/health-and-wellness/”) != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName(“divConnatix”)[0].style.display =”none”; var script = document.createElement(‘script’); script.src=”https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute(‘pubname’,’jpostcom’); script.setAttribute(‘widgetname’,’0011r00001lcD1i_12246′); document.getElementsByClassName(‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild(script); } “He agreed to participate,” she said. “I’m excited to participate in these several fantastic gala events to both raise money for and promote the ideals of Israel’s tennis and education centers,” Weinberg said. The Jerusalem Post. Israeli tennis player Gur Trakhtenberg mid-game (credit: ALEX GOLDENSHTEIN) “The work they do is so impressive and their mission to bring children from different backgrounds in Israel together on neutral ground to engage each other through sport is a refreshing undertaking in today’s world. As we all know around the world, sports, as well as music, have the unparalleled ability to transcend barriers of language, politics and religions. The ITEC maintains sports activities for Jewish, Arab, Druze and Bedouin children, definitely bringing a captivating powerful energy to the task of peaceful coexistence.” When Weinberg isn’t behind the drums of the E Street Band—a job he’s had almost uninterruptedly since 1974—the proud Jewish drummer spends his time living according to the Jewish principle of tikkun olam, mending the world. He has successfully collected donations for local New Jersey, national and international organizations by playing music and donating memorabilia for charity auctions. Raised in a Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey, he celebrated his bar mitzvah and confirmation, and was deeply involved in the life of the synagogue his grandfather helped establish. Weinberg’s Russian great-great-grandfather immigrated to obligatory Palestine in the late 1800s and is buried on the Mount of Olives. Weinberg said he was proud to continue his family’s connection to the Holy Land. “I am proud and humbled to bring the music to assist in the mission of the ITEC. My great-great-grandfather, Lev Mindlin, buried on the Mount of Olives and a lifelong Talmudic scholar, would expect nothing less from me!”

