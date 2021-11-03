Chinese hockey team not banned from Olympics





The ice hockey governing body backtracked on plans Tuesday to ban the Chinese men’s team from competing in next year’s Beijing Olympics, a swift turnaround that came just weeks after the hockey organization’s president expressed concern that the Chinese team may simply was not good enough to earn a place in the field. The president of the organization, Luc Tardif, announced that China will remain in the Olympic tournament released a statement at the end of a three-day meeting of the International Ice Hockey Federation in Zurich. To be clear, the IIHF is not going to remove the Chinese team from the Olympics, Tardif said. The status of the national men’s team as the host country participant in the Olympic ice hockey tournament was confirmed by Congress and remains unchanged, a reference to an earlier vote to field the Chinese men, a favor bestowed upon almost all Olympic host countries.

However, it was Tardif who suggested in September that the poor quality of the Chinese team could cause ice hockey officials to replace the team during the Games. Watching a team be defeated, 15-0, is not good for anyone, not China or ice hockey, Tardif told Agence France-Presse. He said hockey urgently needed to consider a plan B for the Olympics.

His comments created a potentially embarrassing situation for hockey, the Beijing 2022 organizers and, perhaps most importantly, the Chinese government. Chinese President Xi Jinping views the Beijing Games as an opportunity for the country to demonstrate its relative success in taming the coronavirus and to demonstrate its emergence as a global power. Still, the risk of Chinese humiliation increased this fall when the International Olympic Committee announced it had reached an agreement with the National Hockey League to release players from the Games so that China’s first-round opponents, the United States, Canada and Germany would be filled with some of the game’s best talent. Concerns over China’s performance are linked to a Chinese team competing in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League. The team, Kunlun Red Star, is mostly based in Beijing but has moved to a city near Moscow during the coronavirus pandemic to play in the league’s eastern division. It currently holds the worst record in the league with 24 teams. But even when Tardif said China would stay in the Olympic tournament, the international federation said it was working with the Chinese Ice Hockey Association to schedule two games with players eligible to represent the national team in a concerted effort to secure the championship. Evaluate status of team preparations for Beijing 2022.

If the games can be arranged, the Chinese players will compete for Kunlun Red Star in two KHL games, on November 15 and 17. After those dates, the statement released Tuesday said, the IIHF council will meet again to discuss next steps forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/02/sports/olympics/china-hockey-olympics-beijing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos