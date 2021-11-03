Wolverines begin postseason vs. Northwestern at Big Ten Tournament

Michigan, the No. 4 of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament, opens Thursday (Nov. 4) at 11 a.m. against Northwestern in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Piscataway, NJ

The Wolverines are the reigning Big Ten Tournament champions, aiming for their eighth tournament crown in program history; UM’s seven tournament titles are tied for most in conference history.

Michigan ranks fifth in the nation in scoring average (3.42) and scoring margin (2.34); Sofia Southami is in second place individually with a team-best 18 goals and an average of 1.29 goals per game.

THIS WEEK

Thursday 4 November — vs. Northwestern Big Ten Tournament Quarter Finals (Piscataway, NJ), 11am

The #2-ranked University of Michigan (13-3) hockey team will enter the postseason portion of its 2021 schedule as the #4 of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The Wolverines will face the #5 ranked — and seeded — Northwestern (14-4) in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 5) at Bauer Track and Field Hockey Complex in Piscataway, NJ UM won the regular-season matchup against Northwestern 2-1 in double overtime. The winner will face No. 1 Iowa in the quarterfinals on Friday (November 5) at 2 p.m.

2021 Big Ten Tournament Schedule

Thursday-Sunday 4-7 Nov

Bauer Track/Field Hockey Complex (Piscataway, NJ)

Wednesday 4 Nov. Quarter-finals (B1G+)

Game 1 — #4 seed Michigan vs. #5 seed Northwestern, 11am

Game 2 — #2 seed Rutgers vs. #7 seed Indiana, 2 p.m.

Game 3 — #3 seed Penn State vs. #6 seed Maryland, 5 p.m.

Thursday, November 5 Semifinals (Big Ten Network)

Game 4 — #1 Iowa vs. Game 1 Winner, 2 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, 4:30 PM

Saturday November 7 Championship Game (Big Ten Network)

Game 6 — Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 12 noon

Michigan vs. the Big Ten Tournament Field

Indiana: Michigan holds a 21-8 lead in the all-time series against Indiana and has won 12 of its last 13 games, including a 5-3 decision this season. The Wolverines rallied from an early two-goal deficit with goals from five different players, including three in the second half, to get away. Michigan is 2-0 against Indiana in Big Ten Tournament games, most recently a 3-0 win in the 2012 semifinals.

Iowa: Michigan follows 45-27 in the all-time series against Iowa. UM has claimed eight of the last 11 meetings, but dropped this season’s meeting 2-1 in a shootout. head coach Marcia Pankratz was a two-time NCAA All-American during her collegiate career in Iowa (1982-85). Michigan leads 7-5 in Big Ten Tournament games against the Hawkeyes, and most recently took a 2-0 victory in last season’s semifinals.

Maryland: The Terps hold a 19-5 all-time series lead against Michigan, but the Wolverines have claimed three of their last four encounters — but not the regular season meeting two weeks ago, which Maryland won 2-1 in Ann Arbor. UM has only encountered Maryland once in the Big Ten Tournament game, falling 5-1 to the Terps in the final of the Big Ten Tournament in 2015.

Northwest: Michigan follows 34-31 in the all-time series against the Wildcats, but has claimed nine of their last 13 encounters, including a 2-1 regular-season double overtime decision – with sophomores Anouk Veen take the winner of the game out of a penalty corner. Michigan leads Northwestern 4-2 in Big Ten Tournament meetings and has won each of the last two, including a 3-1 decision in the 2018 quarterfinals.

Penn State: Michigan follows 28-24 in the all-time series against PSU. UM has claimed nine of its last 12 encounters, but dropped the regular season final, 3-2, into overtime after sacrificing a late lead. PSU has a narrow 8-7 lead in Big Ten Tournament play, and the Wolverines and Nittany Lions have met six times in the championship game. Penn State claimed a 2-1 decision in last season’s quarterfinals. PSU shares the league record — with Michigan — with seven tournament titles.

Rutgers: Michigan has been 11-1 in the all-time series against Rutgers since 1992 and earned a decisive 3-0 shutout in the regular season at Ocker Field. Three different Wolverines scored goals, including freshmen Abby Tamer with the first goal in the last minute of the first half, while UM held on to Rutgers with no corner in the game and no shots in the second half. The Wolverines are 1-0 against Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament competition, taking a 3-0 win in the first round of 2014.

Wolverine Bites

Michigan is the reigning Big Ten Tournament champion and will attempt to capture the eighth tournament crown in school history. UM and Penn State share the conference leader with seven tournament titles each. The Wolverines won back-to-back crowns in 1999 and 2000, again in 2004 and 2005 and most recently won titles in 2010, 2017 and last spring of the 2020-21 season. Michigan has advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game in 14 of the last 23 seasons.

Michigan ranks fifth nationally with a 3.42 scoring average and fifth with a 2.34 scoring margin. Senior Sofia Southami in second place with an average of 1.29 goals per game this season — behind Erin Matson, two-time NFHCA Player of the Year in North Carolina, with 1.62.

Southam have scored 18 goals in 14 appearances this season – equaling the 12th best single-season milestone in the history of the program and the most for a Wolverine player since Emma Way scored 19 goals in 2018. She has four multi-goal matches and four game winners. She went into the season with 11 career goals, while her best season was five as a freshman.

Michigan is ninth nationally with an average of 1.09 goals conceded, while senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker individually lists 14th with a 1.15 GAA. The Wolverines have earned five shutouts with three complete game efforts for Spieker. With 21 career breaks, Spieker ranks second on Michigan’s list of career leaders. Sam Swenson (2014-17) owns the program record with 23 career breaks.

The Wolverines remain #2 in the most recent NFHCA coaching poll — behind #1 Iowa. UM holds eight victories over ranked teams, including No. 1 North Carolina (Aug. 3-2, 27) in the season opener and, more recently, No. 6 Northwestern (October 2-1, Oct. 8), No. 3 Louisville (October 2). 1, October 10) and No. 3 Rutgers (3-0, October 22). The Big Ten Conference has six teams in the top 10, six of the top seven places. [ NFHCA Coaches Poll ]

Last timeout

Michigan dropped its regular season finale, falling 3-2 in overtime to No. 7 Penn State, last Friday (October 29). UM rallied a few penalty corners in the fourth quarter and took a late lead with less than three minutes left in the regular season. Penn State scored on its own in a late corner and scored the game winner on a drive into the circle at 67:40. freshman Alana Richardson and senior Sofia Southami scored the goals of the UM. [ Full Recap ]

Next one

Fri-Sun, Nov. 12-14 — NCAA First/Second Rounds (Campus Sites)