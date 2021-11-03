‘If big names don’t play such bad cricket, BCCI must step in’: Kapil on India’s bad show at World Cup | Cricket

Former captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev believes it may be time for the BCCI to think about giving young people more opportunities rather than relying on the big names of the Indian cricket team. Kapil’s statement comes after India’s defeat to New Zealand, their second consecutive loss in the T20 World Cup, which now sees them on the brink of elimination.

India has a great chance to qualify if they win all remaining matches in full and hope that either Afghanistan, Scotland or Namibia can beat New Zealand. Kapil believes that depending on other teams to succeed is not an example an Indian team should believe in, pointing out that if the established players can’t prove themselves, it may be time for the next generation to take over.

“If we succeed based on some other teams, Indian cricket has never appreciated that. If you want to win the World Cup or reach the semi-finals, do it on your own. You better not depend on others. I think the selectors will have to decide on the future of the big names and the big players,” Kapil told ABP Nieuws.

There could be many reasons behind India’s poor showing at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Bio bubbles, fatigue and team selection seem to be at the top of the list. If that’s the case, Kapil thinks there are plenty of players who have performed well in the IPL and are relatively fresher who could be considered the introduction to Indian cricket into the next era.

“They need to think if the young people who are doing well in the IPL, it’s time to give them a chance? How do we make the next generation better? If they lose, it won’t hurt, because they will gain experience. But if these big players are not performing right now and playing cricket so poorly, there will be a lot of criticism. The BCCI needs to step in and think about bringing in more youngsters,” added India’s first World Cup captain.