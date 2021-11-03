First planned Domino drops for the upcoming Big 12 era





PROVO, Utah– The first planning domino for BYU football has fallen when they compete in the Big 12 Conference in 2023. That inaugural season for BYU in the Big 12 Conference will not include a non-conference game against the USF Bulls. BYU and USF are embarking on a new two-game series to kick off the 2022 season, BYU’s final year as an FBS Independent. The two programs will play that game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The return trip from USF to Provo was initially planned for 2023, but that has now been postponed. BYU Soccer Game Against USF Rescheduled to 2026 USF announced a home-and-home series on Tuesday with UConn for the 2023 and 2028 seasons. With that addition to the Bulls schedule, their return trip to Provo is now postponed to October 17, 2026. BYU and USF completed their first two-game series earlier this year, with the Cougars beating the Bulls 35-27. The all-time series is split into one game each, with USF winning the 2019 game in Tampa. Since being invited to the Big 12 Conference in September, BYU Athletic president Tom Holmoe has worked hard to remove games from their future Independent schedules. The first thing we do is look at our contracts, and we have many different and very different contracts with different teams, Holmoe toldthe Zone Sports Network powered by KSL Sports last month. Those were contracts that took a lot of time and schedules that took a lot of time. And now some of them will have to relax. So were working on that now, looking at each individual year and the games that fit into the schedule of a Big 12 [schedule]. Were in that process now. Relax independent schedules The big question for BYU and members of the new Big 12 Conference going forward is how many league games the league will play. Will it be eight or nine games? The Big 12 Conference plays a nine-game round-robin schedule for the 10-team competition. In October, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told KSL Sports that talks about the eight- or nine-game league schedules began last month. Power five conferences like the Pac-12 have suggested potentially moving to an eight-game conference schedule to allow for games in their newly formed “Alliance” with the ACC and Big Ten. The Big 12 does not currently have a planning alliance with any of the Power Five leagues. With USF now off the 2023 BYU football schedule, the Cougars now have 11 games left, including a home opener against the SEC’s Tennessee Volunteers on September 2, 2023. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12-3pm Saturday) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow him on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

