15-year-old goalkeeper Matthew Hutchison adds his own long hockey history with the first BCHL win

Matthew Hutchison was five years old when he first appeared in InGoal Magazine testing kids gear.
My goal for as long as I can remember was to play a match in the league as a 15-year-old. I’ve never been so excited to go to the ice rink as I was that day. It was finally going to happen. Matthew Hutchison
All these years later, he finds ways to look more and more at home in goalkeeper gear every day.
Hutchison, who celebrated his 15th birthday on October 7, made his regular season debut of the BC Hockey League on Sunday as a minor call-up to the Cowichan Valley Capitals (2-7-0-0) and became the first star of called the match. a 51-save outing in a 4-2 win over the Vernon Vipers (3-3-1-1) at the Cowichan Community Center.
Nanaimo products’ ties to InGoal stem from the fact that he is the son of David Hutchison, who founded the online publication in 2009. A former teacher at Shawnigan Lake, the elder Hutchison was a self-confessed mediocre goalkeeper, who had a very, very small cup of coffee with McGill, in his college days.
He teamed up with journalist Kevin Woodley on the subscription-based product after the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and they’ve built InGoal so that they routinely have stories about games’ top puckstoppers. For example, Tuesday’s InGoal Twitter feed contained links to tips from Roberto Luongo, Thatcher Demko and Carey Price.
The younger Hutchison admits he has benefited from the kind of access and insight most young people don’t get. InGoal has even called on him over the years to do interviews with professional goalkeepers to go along with his equipment reviews.
He started playing hockey when he was four years old, knew his father’s history as a goalkeeper and says playing the position itself felt like what I had to do.
I got to know so many guys and it meant so much to me, Hutchison said. And seeing what my dad does with players for the website, I wouldn’t be here without my dad and everyone else with InGoal.
James Gaertner, an assistant coach at Cowichan Valley who has also worked individually with Hutchison for many years, is quick to say that Hutchinson’s love for the position is all his own.
He drove. I see him two or three times a week. Hes trying to get better all the time, Gaertner said of the 6-foot-2, 160-pound Hutchison. You can’t fake your efforts, you can’t fake your buy-in.
Gaertner has been coaching goalkeepers for 17 years and insists Hutchison is one of the best he’s seen at this age. And Gaertner has teamed up with Dylan Garand, the Kamloops Blazers netminder in the running to become Team Canadas starter in the World Juniors this winter, as well as Vegas Golden Knights rancher Dylan Ferguson.
He is calm and ready with a very strong technical base, said Gaertner. At the same time, he does not rely excessively on that technical basis. When it comes time to fight for a play, he fights.
I’d get used to hearing his name.
The BCHL is something Hutchison has been used to for years. His family has regularly billeted Nanaimo Clippers players. This season, in fact, they are billeting Clippers goalkeeper Cooper Black.
There’s a photo doing the rounds on social media of a six-year-old Hutchison on the ice in his full outfit for the anthem of a Capitals game as the minor hockey seventh man. And Hutchison actually went to Clippers training camp as a 12-year-old and helped fill the rosters there.
I remember the first goal I gave up. It was bad. But then I sat down, Hutchison said.
His full-time team this season is the Under-18 North Island Silvertips, which are based out of Nanaimo. He had multiple offers to be an on-call or affiliate player on a BCHL team and chose Cowichan Valley. There is a clear connection with Gaertner.
The Capitals gave him a pre-season start against his hometown of Clippers on September 28, and he racked up 32 saves in a 4-2 win that night.
Due to an injury, Cowichan Valley brought in Hutchison on Friday as a backup. They then told him that he would start on Sunday.
Talking to his Cowichan Valley teammates, he says the Capitals made him feel welcome right away.
It’s the best group of guys, he said. I go to the locker room and I feel like I can ask anyone anything. Everyone has been great.
Hutchison will have to decide somewhere along the line whether he wants to continue in the BCHL and go the NCAA trail or go down the WHL trail. Hutchison will qualify for the WHL Draft next month. He maintains that he is not yet clear about that.
My focus is on this moment, he said. I’m not getting too far ahead of things.
Twitter: @SteveEwen
