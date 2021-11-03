Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Mithali Raj among 9 others to get Khel Ratna





Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and goalkeeper of Indian hockey team PR Sreejesh, Para Shooter Avani Lekhara, Para athlete Sumit Antil, Para-Badminton players Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar, Para Shooter Manish Narwal, cricketer Mithali Raj, footballer Sunil Chhetri and captain of the Indian men’s hockey team Manprit Singh are the 12 athletes to be honored with the Khel Ratna National Sports Awards 2021. The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2021 on Tuesday. The winners will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 13, 2021 (Saturday) at 4:30 PM. National Sports Awards are presented each year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is presented for the spectacular and most outstanding achievement in sport by an athlete over a period of the past four years. Arjuna Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sports and Play is presented for outstanding achievements in the past four years and for demonstrating leadership qualities, sportsmanship and sense of discipline. The Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches in Sports and Games is presented to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and for enabling athletes to excel in international events. Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games is presented to honor athletes who have contributed to sports through their achievements and continue to contribute to the promotion of sports events after retirement. Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar is given to companies (both private and public sector), sports control boards, NGOs including state and national level sports organizations that have played a visible role in sports promotion and development. Overall best performing university in interuniversity tournaments will get Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. A large number of nominations have been received for these awards this year, which have been reviewed by the Selection Committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (Former Supreme Court Judge), composed of members of eminent athletes and individuals with experience in sports journalism & sports administrator etc. Based on the recommendations of the commission and after a thorough investigation, the government has decided to award prizes to the following athletes, coaches and entities: Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 S. No. Athlete discipline name 1. Neeraj Chopra Athletics 2. Ravi Kumaric wrestle 3. Lovlina Borgohain boxing 4. Sreejesh Pr Hockey 5. Avani Lekhara Para shooting 6. Sumit Antil Para Athletics 7. Pramod Bhagat For badminton 8. Krishna Nagar For badminton 9. Manish Narwhal Para shooting 10. Mithali Raj Cricket 11. Sunil Chhetric american football 12. Manpreet Singh Hockey Arjuna Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sports and Games 2021 S. No. Athlete discipline name 1. Arpinder Singh Athletics 2. Simranjit Kauro boxing 3. Shikhar Dhawan Cricket 4. Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman screens 5. Monika Hockey 6. Vandana Katariya Hockey 7. Sandeep Narwhal kabaddic 8. Himani Uttam Parabo mallakhamb 9. Abhishek Verma to shoot 10. Ankita Raina Tennis 11. Deepak Punia wrestle 12. Dilpreet Singh Hockey 13. Harman Preet Singh Hockey 14. Rupinder Pal Singh Hockey 15. Surender Kumar Hockey 16. Amit Rohidas Hockey 17. Birendra Lakra Hockey 18. Sumit Hockey 19. Nilakanta Sharma Hockey 20. Hardik Singh Hockey 21. Vivek Sagar Prasad Hockey 22. Gurjant Singh Hockey 23. Mandeep Singh Hockey 24. Shamsher Singh Hockey 25. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Hockey 26. Varun Kumari Hockey 27. Simranjeet Singh Hockey 28. Yogesh Kathuniya Para-athletics 29. Nishad Kumaric Para-athletics 30. Praveen Kumari Para-athletics 31. Suhash Yathiraj For badminton 32. Singhraj Adhana Para shooting 33. Bhavina Patel Para Table Tennis 34. Harvinder Singh For archery 35. Sharad Kumaric Para-athletics Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches in Sports and Games 2021 Lifetime Category: S. No. Name of the coaching discipline 1. TP Ouseph Athletics 2. Sarkar Talwar Cricket 3. Sarpal Singh Hockey 4. Ashan Kumaric kabaddic 5. Tapan Kumar Panigrahi Swimming Regular category: S. No. Name of the coaching discipline 1. Radhakrishnan Nair P Athletics 2. Sandhya Gurung boxing 3. Pritam Siwach Hockey 4. Jai Prakash Nautiyal Para shooting 5. Subramanian Raman Table tennis Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games 2021 S.Nr. Name Discipline 1. Lekha KC boxing 2. Abhijeet Kunte chess 3. Davinder Singh Garcha Hockey 4. Vikas Kumaric kabaddic 5. Sajjan Singh wrestle Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2021 S. No. Category Entity Recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar, 2021 1. Identification and Care of Budding and Young Talent Manav Rachna Educational Institution 2. Promotion of sport through corporate social responsibility Indian Oil Corporation Limited Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2021: Panjab University – Chandigarh Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. follow us on facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/sports/national-sports-awards-2021-neeraj-chopra-lovlina-borgohain-mithali-raj-among-9-others-to-get-khel-ratna-4396067.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos