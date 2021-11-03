Auburn advances to SEC Tournament Semifinals with 2-1 win vs. South Carolina

Next game: vs. Arkansas 4-11-2021 | 5 p.m. SEC network

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. Auburn football reached its first SEC tournament semifinal since 2016 with a 2-1 win against South Carolina Tuesday night at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

The win marks Auburn’s first against the Gamecocks since 2012, and sets up a semifinal showdown with the highest-seeded Arkansas (15-3-0) Thursday at 5 p.m. CT.

“What a great performance from our team”, head coach Karen Hoppa said. “It was a total team performance. I thought our playing speed was excellent. We scored two great goals, created many opportunities. In the end, after they got the penalty, we were strong defensively.”

The win is the Tigers’ second (12-5-1) result against South Carolina (11-6-1) in as many SEC Tournament matchups, who previously advanced on penalties against the Gamecocks in 2015.

ME Craven and Sydney Richards led to the score in the game, while four Tigers in Anna Haddock , Rocio Sanders , Olivia Candelino and Marissa Arias inside with assists.

“It was just an amazing feeling for all of us,” Craven said. “Our possession finally started to come together. I think it was the best possession we’ve played, so it was just exciting.”

On the other hand, sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska and Auburn’s backline held South Carolina scoreless over the course of the game, allowing only a penalty kick that allowed the Gamecocks to tie within one.

“It was great, but this is just the beginning,” Prohaska said of the win. “My back line was excellent. They had my back and I had theirs. That’s really what makes a great back line and a great goalkeeper, if we understand each other and can pick each other up.”

As the clock drew to a close, Auburn took a 1-0 lead on Craven’s third goal of the year. The senior defender got a right foot on a ball on the six-yard line and snuck it past the South Carolina goalkeeper to start scoring. Haddock served the free kick to Sanders’ feet and Craven finished it off.

Continuing their momentum outside halftime, the Tigers pushed forward to start the second stanza, firing three shots in the first 12 minutes after counting just two in the first half. The team’s fourth shot found the back of the net as Richards buried one after the goalkeeper came off her line. Candelino and Arias played a nice interplay and Arias eventually gave way to Richards, who finished with the right from the top of the penalty area.

“It was huge,” Richards said of taking a 2-0 lead. “We really needed it. Without that game we wouldn’t have won that game. It’s good that we had the second to mute (the lead).”

After taking a 2-0 lead, Auburn was called up after 71 minutes for a foul in the penalty area and South Carolina cut the deficit in half with the penalty goal. However, the defense unit of Prohaska and the Tigers succumbed, allowing only one shot in the final 19 minutes of action.

Prohaska made her first save on a dive less than four minutes into the game and went on to score five saves while making a number of other actions not on the scoresheet.

“She was outstanding, one of her best performances to date in her young career,” added Hoppa of Prohaska.

Auburn was efficient on his offense as the Tigers put three of eight shots on target and two past the South Carolina goalkeeper.

Six Tigers registered all 90 minutes and 16 players ended up seeing action in the game.