Washington Football Team is 2-6 again, but this gap seems much deeper – Washington Blog

DENVER — Last season, the Washington Football Team stumbled to a 2-6 record, preaching patience and progress and that it was oh…so…close. And then it won five of its last seven games to win the NFC East and gave eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay a first-round playoff scare.

A year later, Washington is again at 2-6 after Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. But it will be much harder to make a comparable run, and even harder to win the NFC East as it is 4 games behind the Dallas Cowboys (6-1).

As Washington enters its farewell week, it faces far more questions with far fewer answers. At least not the answers anyone really wants to hear right now. Is this team building a thing, because it felt like it was going into the season? Or was that hot finish last season just a plague?

“I think this team is still trying to find and find ourselves more than anything. That’s where we are,” said Washington coach Ron Rivera.

After Sunday’s loss, Rivera said, among other things, to reconsider all starting positions.

Compete for up to $180,000 in prizes, including $10K every week! Free to play! Make your choices

Washington has nine games left to prove that it is indeed building something in his second season under Rivera. Sunday was a game that should have helped prove it was better than what it had shown in a three-loss run. It faced a team of 3-4 Denver that had lost four consecutive games.

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. – one of only three projected starters for the attack going into the season, who was on the field at the end of Sunday’s loss – said the unit must find an identity.

“We need to look at the band and do some self-examination and understand what we’re really good at and do those things,” Leno said. “That will help our attack, and then we can find an identity and then we can roll in the right direction because our defense is starting to play really good football.”

Last season, the off-season acquisitions made a difference. Tight end Logan Thomas (72 receptions) and running back JD McKissic (80 receptions) had breakout seasons. Ronald Darby was solid in the corner. First round pick Chase Young had four sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumbles in the second half of the season to lead the defense. Seventh round safety Kamren Curl became a solid starter.

This year, the newcomers haven’t produced enough:

Corner William Jackson III has been inconsistent as he learned a new scheme and different techniques

First round linebacker Jamin Davis has made steady progress

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in the second quarter of the season opener and no one knows if or when he will return

Recipient Curtis Samuel has played 27 snaps due to a groin injury that first contracted in late May

Rookie receiver Dyami Brown missed the losing streak with a knee injury.

Jonathan Allen (93) and James Smith-Williams (96) show the frustration of Sunday’s loss in Denver – Washington’s fourth loss in a row. Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Washington cut kicker Dustin Hopkins two weeks ago in favor of Chris Blewitt, who last kicked in a match at Pitt in 2016. He had blocked two kicks on Sunday – that’s three for him in two games.

Antonio Gibson is walking back due to a shin injury, although he is still able to play. Even Young, who finished last season as a player poised to become a top-five pass rusher this season, posted just 1.5 sacks and forced one fumble.

“It’s the same,” Young said, comparing the mid-season to last year. “I feel like last year, I could have felt this way, I could have felt bad, but we have to keep going. I’m not going to stop.”

The reality is that Washington is probably closer to 0-8 than to 4-4. In a win against the New York Giants, a missed field goal in the last second was canceled out by an offside penalty. Hopkins made the extra kick. Against Atlanta, it took some incredible last minute moves from quarterback Taylor Heinicke and McKissic to win by four points.

Access elite coverage for every fan: highlights from the biggest games, original series from NFL legends, unprecedented analysis and more. Sign up now to unlock everything ESPN+ has to offer.

“I don’t allow frustration,” said safety/linebacker Landon Collins. “It’s not that hard. I’ve been playing this game for so long, you just try to keep the younger guys – the guys we need – informed so that we make the games we need to make.”

Washington’s best hope is that some key players return, such as Thomas (hamstring) and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff (knee), and others like Davis and Young take a step forward in their development.

Thomas and Scherff have missed the entire four-game losing streak. Minus Thomas, their best threat in the red zone, Washington has an average of 5.5 points per game on drives in the red zone, compared to 15.75 in the first four games.

“We are where we are,” Rivera said. “The nice thing about coming out of the bye is that we have to get a bunch of guys back on the football field. Then we’ll see how we do from there.”

But Washington still has tough games at home against Tampa Bay (6-2), with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) and two against Dallas. They play on the road against the Carolina Panthers (4-4) and Giants (2-5), and have two games left against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5). And the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) could have injured quarterback Russell Wilson when they visited Washington in late November.

Last season, Washington fell to 2-7 before starting a turnaround by taking three straight wins, including a road win against the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. In Rivera’s nine full seasons as a coach, his teams are 36-35-1 in the first eight games of the season and 42-30 in the second. Of the five times his teams were under .500 in the first half, they were .500 or better in the second half.

He is frustrated. He is disappointed. He’s not panicking.

“I would like to believe that as we progress through the season, especially my early years as head coach, many things seem to come together,” he said. “[Last season] things came together at the right time for us. I like to believe that we are on the same path.

“We still haven’t won … but if we keep evolving in the right way, we have a chance.”