Sinner fights Alcaraz to keep Turin Chase alive | ATP tour

Jannik Sinner’s late pursuit of a Nitto ATP Finals berth will be put to a serious test on Wednesday when Italian #NextGenATP meets Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz for the first time at tour level in his opening match at the Rolex Paris Masters.

The 20-year-old Sinner made history on Monday as the youngest Italian to break into the Top 10 of the FedEx ATP ranking, after his sprint to the semifinals at the Erste Bank Open (l. to Tiafoe). He was able to secure his place in Turin with a fifth title of the year in Paris.

Two years younger than him, Alcaraz also reached the last four in Vienna, his first at ATP 500 level (l. to Zverev). He scored back-to-back victories over former world No. 1 Andy Murray and third-seeded Matteo Berrettini in Vienna and opened his account in Paris on Tuesday with a narrow 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 7- 5 victory over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The Spaniard defeated Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in an ATP Challenger Tour event in Alicante in April 2019, but both have made huge strides since then. The world No. 35 has amassed a record 26-16 matches this season and has already secured his Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals berth, which will be held in Milan. Sinner captured his fourth title of the season with a win over Diego Schwartzman in the Antwerp final ahead of Vienna to improve his match record for the season to 45-19.

“I think we played at a good level and it was a great game, so I’m happy to have won. He has a great serve, so I had to come back better and stay focused,” Alcaraz said of his win over Herbert. “I think that was the key. I’m playing at a good level and I want to finish the year strong.”

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is also in the midst of a career best season. The Russian climbed to the second world title with a win in Marseille, added a first title on the lawn in Mallorca, a fourth Masters 1000 trophy in Toronto and his first Grand Slam title in New York.

The second seed starts against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka as he tries to hold on to his slim chances to take the No. 1 FedEx ATP ranking from Djokovic at the end of the year. Ivashka won the pair’s only previous tour-level ATP Head2Head meeting in an indoor Davis Cup play-off tie in 2018.

“I have three tournaments ahead of me, two tournaments where I have to get points,” said Medvedev. “Honestly, I want to win every tournament because I know I can do it. Maybe less on other surfaces, but this is my goal.”

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has already won two titles in 2021, including his first ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo. The Greek opens his bid for a second Masters 1000 title of the season in Paris when he meets Australian lucky loser Alexei Popyrin for the first time.

Tsitsipas is coming off a round of 16 exit in Vienna against his first-round Wimbledon conqueror, Frances Tiafoe. Popyrin, who qualified and fell third-seeded Berrettini in Vienna, took a convincing win over compatriot Alex de Minaur in the first round in Paris.

German Alexander Zverev is in relentless form on hard courts in the second half of 2021. The fourth seed holds a match record of 25-2 since Wimbledon in his second round against Serbian Dusan Lajovic. Zverev captured his fifth title of the season in Vienna, while Lajovic won his opening match in Paris against Mackenzie McDonald.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev looks to reconcile early back-to-back exits on home soil in recent weeks when he meets American Taylor Fritz in the first round. The Russian arrives with a 1-2 match record against Moscow and St. Petersburg combined, but leads the ATP Head2Head ledger 2-1 against the number 26 in the world. Fritz hit form at Indian Wells where he made his first Masters 1000 semifinal and continued his run last week in St. Petersburg when he advanced to the final of St. Petersburg (left to Cilic).