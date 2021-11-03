Sports
South Shore teams get their tournament games
Tournament time has come for hockey.
Cohasset High, which earned the number 6 seed in Division 4, is the top-rated team in the area.
West Bridgewater (Div. 4) and Hingham (Div. 1) are No. 9 seeds and Canton is placed 10th in Div. 2.
Eighteen Patriot Ledger/Enterprise teams qualified across the four divisions. Eight Patriot League teams made the cut, along with four South Shore League teams. Exactly half of the 18 residents will start their playoff run with a home game, although some of them will be in the preliminary round.
The top 32 teams in each division (as determined by the MIAA’s power-rating system) made it, along with all teams outside the top 32 finishing with .500 or better regular season records.
If an error is discovered, parentheses can be changed in the first 24 hours after they are posted.
Find all brackets here.
Division 1
Which locals made the field?
Hingham, 9th seed
Marshfield, 26
Brain Tree, 27
Who are they playing?
no. 24 Doherty at No. 9 Hingham, Friday November 5, 3:45 PM
No. 26 Marshfield at No. 7 Wachusett, Saturday, November 6, 4 p.m.
no. 27 Braintree at No. 6 Wellesley, Friday 5 November, 2.30 pm
Department2
Which locals made the field?
Canton, 10
Notre Dame Academy, 13
Plymouth North, 15
Oliver Ames, age 16
Situate, 17
Silver Lake, 22
Milton, 28
Whitman-Hanson, 29
Who are they playing?
No. 23 Leominster at No. 10 Canton, Thursday, November 4, 5:00 p.m.
no. 20 Wakefield at No. 13 Notre Dame Academy, Thursday 4 November, 5 p.m.
No. 18 Somerset-Berkley at No. 15 Plymouth North, Thursday 4th November, 5pm
No. 17 Scituate at No. 16 Oliver Ames, Thursday, November 4, 5 p.m.
no. 22 Silver Lake at No. 11 Dartmouth, Thursday 4 November, 6.30 pm
No. 28 Milton at No. 5 Holliston, Thursday, November 4, 4 p.m.
No. 29 Whitman-Hanson at No. 4 Nashoba, Thursday, November 4, 5 p.m.
Department3
Which locals made the field?
Hanover, 13
Pembroke, 24
Middleboro, 27
Norwell, 30
Who are they playing?
No. 20 Nipmuc at No. 13 Hanover, Sunday 7 November, 2 p.m.
No. 24 Pembroke at No. 9 Austin Prep, Thursday, November 4, 6:30 PM
No. 27 Middleboro at No. 6 Foxboro, Sunday 7 November, 1:00 PM
no. 35 Belchertown at No. 30 Norwell, Thursday 4 November, 5 p.m.
Department4
Which locals made the field?
Co-assembly, 6
West Bridgewater, 9
Sculptor, 28
Who are they playing against?
No. 27 Bellingham at No. 6 Cohasset, Saturday, November 6, 3 p.m.
no. 24 Leicester at No. 9 West Bridgewater, Saturday, November 6, 4 p.m.
no. 28 Carver at No. 5 Sutton, Saturday November 6, 2 p.m.
