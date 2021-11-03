



Dominic Thiem said on Tuesday that he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and is aiming to return from injury in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the first Grand Slam of 2022 at the Australian Open. The 2020 US Open champion’s willingness to disclose his vaccination status is at odds with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Both Djokvoic, the Australian Open champion, and Medvedev, who succeeded Thiem as US Open winner, have declined to confirm whether they have been stabbed. The issue of vaccination has been at the center of discussions in world tennis ahead of the Grand Slam in Melbourne on January 17-30. Officials said unvaccinated players will not be given a special dispensation for the event, potentially excluding Djokovic. READ: Paris Masters: Djokovic shakes off rust to beat Fucsovics The nine-time Australian Open champion is one of several players who have refused to share their vaccination status, raising doubts as to whether he will defend his title. Thiem has no problem with that and confirms his participation in Abu Dhabi in Vienna in December prior to the Australian Open. “Needless to say, the vaccine is needed to play both events, and in my case I’ve already been vaccinated.” Last week, Thiem was advised by the Austrian Minister of Health to be stung against Covid-19. Earlier this month, Thiem said he was waiting for a vaccine from US pharmaceutical company Novavax, which uses an “inactivated” protein-based formula. “I saw some news about this recently and I made it very clear that I was going to get vaccinated. Hopefully next time it won’t go as far as I saw last week.” Thiem, 28, and ninth in the world rankings, is returning after a wrist injury that has kept him off the track since August.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/australian-open-bound-thiem-says-he-is-vaccinated/article37317086.ece

