A look at Green Bay’s practice squad after Tuesday’s moves

As the football world refreshed for trade deadline news, the Packers made their headlines on Tuesday with releases and practice squad updates. Aside from just the releases of linebacker Jaylon Smith and long snapper Hunter Bradley, Green Bay gave a lot of clarity about the plight of their practice squad, which should become more important in the winter months as established veterans are subject to exemptions.

Vestest veterans are essentially players who don’t have a rookie contract, such as linebackers Jaylon Smith and Whitney Mercilus, who signed the Packers to the delight of Packers commentators around the world. From this point on, if a veteran is released, NFL teams must go through the league waiver process, based on team standings, for the first right to a player. For that reason alone, teams are more likely to rely on squad movement in the second half of the season than in the first half of the season, excluding the benefits of not having to teach new faces every week.

the movements

Practice squad long snapper Steve Wirtel was activated from the practice squad on Tuesday when Bradley’s release was announced. The Packers also released linebacker Aaron Adeoye from the practice squad, leaving Tipa Galeai the lone practice squad in the position.

The team signed two defensive linemen from the practice squad, Abdullah Anderson and Auzoyah Alufohai to the practice team, giving them three defensive linemen along with RJ McIntosh. Anderson was at the Green Bays camp and spent a few weeks on the team’s first practice squad before his release and his month-long stint with the Tennessee Titans on their practice squad. Anderson was released by the Titans last week. Alufohai was never in the Packers camp but was fleshed out by the team a few weeks ago alongside Adeoye, who has already signed and released the team. Alufohai’s Path to the NFL came after living in four countries, multiple instances of academic confusion, an injury, and a drop-down to Division II football for a player who once had FBS hopes.

There’s your two-for-two move on the practice squad, but quarterback Kurt Benkert was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning 1 of 16 practice squad spots is up for grabs in the near term. If I were to guess they would use a new running back as Kylin Hills injury has put the team in a situation where they only have three players in the position in practice and may only have two in their upcoming game to play with. to play.

Previously called up players

WR Juwann Winfree (Secure)

OL Ben Braden

Two players from the current Packers training squad have already been called up for game day this season, both due to injuries. With recipients Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown all potentially returning this week, it would be a bit of a surprise to see Winfree activated soon. However, it should be noted that the team has one of their four practice squad guards this week on Winfree. Winfree has actually played more offensive snaps than the active rosters Malik Taylor, but Taylor contributes significantly to the Packers special teams perimeters.

Braden was also an injury sub when both Elgton Jenkins, who was the starting left tackle at the time, and Dennis Kelly, the backup right tackle, were out. Braden never played an offensive snap and only saw playing time on special teams in the games he was activated for.

Protected players

DL RJ McIntosh

OLB Tipa Galea

K JJ Molson

Up to this point in the season, the Packers thought process has been to use three of their four practice squad guards Benkert, Molson and Writel. With Benkert on the reserve/COVID list and Writel called up, they went from three weekly locks to just one on Tuesday. Molson remained a protected player, but Winfree, McIntosh, and Galeai were mostly new names to be protected, apart from the games that enabled Winfree.

Assuming the Packers have Adams, Lazard and Valdes-Scantling this week, Winfree should be the team’s sixth option at the receiver, but will likely be passed on the matchday roster for Amari Rodgers and Taylor contributing to special teams. Galeai and McIntosh have not played for a moment this season, unlike 11 scrimmage defenders on the Packers 53 man roster. There’s a good chance their protection means the team is simply protecting players they consider talented, more than players they intended to play in an emergency, as they have done in previous weeks.

Packers campers

RB Patrick Taylor

WR Chris Blair

TE Bronson Kaufusia

OT Cole Van Lanen

DL Abdullah Anderson

ILB Ray Wilborn

CB Kabion Ento

SAF Innis Gaines

9 of the 11 players who were not protected on the Packers practice squad this week were at Green Bays training camp, Braden included. There are two notable players to talk about in this group for several reasons: Taylor and Kaufusi.

Taylor is important as he is currently one of three running backs on the Packers roster, a recent problem after Hills’ injury. If the team planned to activate him for the 53-man roster, you’d think he’d be protected. However, the Packers already signed a practice squad on Wednesday, which is how Equanimeous St. Browns activation went down.

Kaufusi is interesting because he is one of five tight ends the team has access to after Robert Tonyan’s placement on an injured reserve for his ACL injury. With Dominique Dafney back in the mix, the team could forgo Tyler Davis to clear a roster spot in the near future. Davis, who has taken five attacking snaps this season, was previously on the… Indianapolis Colts practice squad and, as Abdullah has recently done, can return to his original practice squad after a stint with another team. That would put Kaufusi in a position to be the next man on the Packers 53 man roster in, at the very least, a special team role.

New(er) faces

SAF Shawn Davis

DL Auzoyah Alufohai

Davis, a 2021 fifth round roster by the Colts, the recently signed Alufohai and the protected McIntosh are the only players not in the Packers camp this summer. They also all play two of the three positions where Green Bay schedules multiple practice teams, meaning the staff adds competition to positions where the players know the game book. Therefore, it would be a little surprising to see the Packers use their open roster spot on the practice squad for another receiver, defensive lineman, or safety.