Taylor insists on simple, simple cricket | Sport





FORMER JAMAICA and West Indian fast bowler, Jerome Taylor, says the regional squad must return to basic cricket if they want to achieve even greater success in the ongoing ICC World Cup T20 tournament. The West Indies are staring at the scenario of relinquishing the World T20 title, facing elimination as they lie fifth in the standings of six teams in Group One with two points from three matches. The Phil Simmons-coached squad will have to win their upcoming matches against Sri Lanka and Australia and hope other results will find their way to stand a chance of progressing to the last four. With humiliating losses to England and South Africa and a small win against Bangladesh, Taylor is urging players to simply play cricket and refocus in a bid to salvage their World Cup hopes. “Everyone has branded us as a powerhitting team and made plans for us, but sometimes simple, elementary cricket is needed to achieve success even in the short format of the game. We need to appreciate the singles in T20 cricket and not always rely on our power-hitting, because if it doesn’t work out, the team will be under pressure.” SPIRIT SIDE OF REACTION Taylor, who was a member of the West Indies squad that won the 2016 T20 World Cup, says the next few days should be used to mentally re-engineer the squad. “Sometimes when you’re losing it’s best to take your mind off the cricket a bit and just have a discussion. Mentally the players are exhausted and that little break can do a world of good. We know what the team can do when they are mentally ready, that was what helped us win back in 2016,” Taylor added. Taylor added that during the last campaign the team was mentally ready for the challenge and that preparing for the tournament was critical to the team’s success. Unlike 2016, when all batters made significant contributions, the West Indian batting unit has yet to fire in this tournament, with scores of 55, 143 and 142 in the three games to date. Taylor says the batters need to better assess game conditions and implement better game awareness in the remaining games. “The batters need to realize that if it’s not your day, they need to find a way to turn the shot and play what the surface gives.”

