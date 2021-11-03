Sports
MSU Soccer #3, Michigan ranks 7th in the first CFP poll
The first official College Football Playoff Ranking are in, and the Michigan State Spartans are at number 3. The Michigan Wolverines have also cracked the top 25 of the CFP and are at number 7.
It marks the first time since the second poll of 2017 that both the Spartans and Wolverines have been ranked by the CFP commission. For the Spartans, it will be their first time in the top 10 in the CFP’s season debut since 2015, when they played in the national semifinals (loss to Alabama, 38-0).
The Georgia Bulldogs are No. 1 in Tuesday’s inaugural 2021 rankings, followed by Michigan State’s Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Oregon Ducks round out the top four. The full results of the poll are here.
RESTORE SPARTANS:How MSU’s Mel Tucker Builds a Program That Lasts
WITHIN THE GAME:Kenneth Walker III a superstar, but MSU’s unsung hero torments Wolverines again
The Big Ten was heavily represented in the first edition of the 2021 CFP poll; the Ohio State Buckeyes, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers all claimed spots.
The Spartans’ resume was boosted by an early season win over Miami, Florida, on the road, but not as much as beating Michigan at East Lansing, according to the CFP committee chairman (and Iowa Athletic director) Gary Barta:
We watched Michigan State beat Miami along the way. Alabama beat them (at a netural site in Atlanta), so it was discussed. I think more directly to your question, the Michigan-Michigan State game, two undefeated teams were headed for that game. And it lived up to the expectation of two really, really good teams. I think Kenneth Walker, he’s coming on as one of the best running backs in the country, and maybe that was the difference in the game. But it is clear that the Michigan-Michigan State game was important in the evaluation and placed Michigan State in third place.
But the road win that was talked about in Miami, and their schedule is actually pretty solid. And a little bit of Kenneth Walker’s growth and where he’s come in the past few weeks.
NO PANIC BUTTONS YET:The sky hasn’t fallen for Michigan football; it’s just lower with a tough November ahead of us
RESPONSE:Latest Loss To MSU Stains Jim Harbaugh’s Legacy With Michigan Football Even More
It won’t be long before the Spartans and Wolverines may improve their rankings with both in action on Saturday. Michigan State is heading for facing the Purdu Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, at 3:30 p.m. (ABC). In the nightcap, Michigan host of the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium at 7:30 PM (Fox).
A new batch of the CFP rankings will be released each of the following four Tuesdays. The Week 10 poll will be released around 9 p.m., after the Michigan State vs. Kansas during the 2021 State Farm Champions Classic on ESPN.
The final CFP ranking of the season is on Sunday, December 5. The CFP makes the top four in that ranking, with the semifinals for the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas, and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida, on December 31. The CFP final takes place on January 10 at the CFP. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Free Press sportswriter Chris Solari contributed to this report.
Contact Andrew Hammond at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the great deals from the Detroit Free Press and sign up today!
