Northport wins Suffolk Class A hockey title, topping Ward Melville





Not done yet. Those three words are on the Northport hockey team’s warm-up t-shirts. Despite winning the Long Island Class A Championship on April 24 during the Covid-altered spring season, the state championships were canceled and the Tigers asked, What if? “We didn’t put down the batons after that last game. The girls played all summer,” said coach Gina Walling. “They felt like they were robbed of COVID by not even getting a chance to move forward and prove they can compete with the best teams in the state.” Now, in the fall season of 2021, things are back to normal and the states are back on. The top-seeded Northport came one step closer to securing his berth in the state semifinals by beating No. 3 Ward Melville 2-0 Tuesday in the Suffolk Class A final at Centereach High School. The Tigers will face the winner of Wednesday’s Nassau A Final between Massapequa and Port Washington, Sunday at 3 p.m. in Centereach in the Long Island A Championship. Subscribe to Newsday’s high school sports newsletter Newsday’s weekly newsletter takes you on the field and into the Long Island high school sports scene. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy. Northport opened the score with less than a minute left in the first quarter when Olivia McKenna shoved a pass to Shannon Smith, who scored. The assist was McKennas 19th of the season, who is second on Long Island behind her teammate Sophia Bica (20 assists). McKenna gave her team a 2-0 lead by under three minutes into the second quarter as she pushed through the defense of Ward Melville and fired into the back of the cage for her 17th goal of the year. “It was tough last year because we made it as far as we’ve done and we knew we could have gone further,” said McKenna. “This year we will have the opportunity to do that and hopefully we can get there.” Northport improved to 18-0 and has outperformed its opponents 96-6 this season. Goalkeeper Natalie McKenna (two saves), Olivia’s twin sister, and the Tigers’ defense allowed only two shots by Ward Melville on target and registered their 15th shutout. “There are no words for Natalie McKenna. She is rock solid and leads the defense. The girls respect her and listen to her,” said Walling. “They work as one unit and don’t let the ball cross the 25 yard line very often, but when they do they know Natalie is there to support them.” Bella Ospitale did everything she could to keep the Patriots (16-3) in the game, totaling 11 saves in the loss. “My mom called me this morning and asked how I was feeling,” Walling said. “I told her it’s like having 26 daughters you all want to succeed. I’m used to it with my own daughter. I want her to win her competitions, but nothing compares to watching 26 kids go out and give everything for each other.”

