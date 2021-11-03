Sports
Cal takes 2-game winning streak to Arizona
Bears try to make it three in a row on first visit to Tucson since 2018
On the momentum of consecutive wins over Colorado and Oregon State at home, Cal is heading out this week with a visit to Arizona on Saturday. Kicking off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. PT and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network.
After passing Colorado, October 26-3, 23, the Golden Bears responded last weekend with a 39-25 win over Oregon State. quarterback Chase Garbers good for four touchdowns on the day with three passes and one rush.
Arizona leads the series with Cal, 18-14-2, and won the last school meeting in 2018 in Tucson, 24-17. Each of the last five games has been decided by seven points or less. The Bears’ last victory in Arizona came in 2004 with a 38-0 shutout by the Wildcats.
Dual-Threat Garbers Set Cal QB Rush, Lead Pac-12 In Total Offense
Chase Garbers broke two Cal quarterback career record attempts in the past two weeks. With a 38-yard bum on his first carry of the game against Colorado on October 23, he broke the school record for most rushing yards by a Golden Bear quarterback, previously held by Joe Kapp (931 yards). Garbers enters the Arizona game with 1,083 rushing yards, including a career-high 96 yards (on 10 carries) vs. Colorado.
Garbers then scored on a 2-yard rush in the first quarter vs. Oregon State for its 10th career rushing touchdown, a school record for a quarterback. Garbers had shared the old record of nine with Dave Penhall and Brian Bedford.
Garbers went into the season averaging 162.0 ypg per game. This year, however, he averages 247.4 ypg through the air, second in the Pac-12. Add his hasty distance and Garbers leads the conference with 293.0 ypg in total offense (19th in the country).
Garbers has kept his career high with 14 passing TDs this year (including 2018 and 2019), while his 1979 passing yards and 2,344 total offensive yards have been the best of his career for one season.
Completion of defense in form
After allowing 417.8 yards and 29.3 points per game in the first four games of the season, Cal’s defense gives up 315.3 ypg and 18.3 ppg over the last four games.
As a result, the Bears are now second in the Pac-12 in hasty defense (121.9 ypg, 28th in NCAA), third in overall defense (366.5 ypg), and fourth in scoring defense (23.8 ppg) .
The Bears held Oregon at 24 points (shared for the Ducks’ lowest total of the season), while Oregon averaged 37.9 ppg against all teams other than Cal this year.
In a 26-3 win over Colorado, Cal limited the Buffalos to just 104 yards from total offense—the lowest for a Cal opponent since Presbyterian had 48 on September 17, 2011. It also marked the first time the Bears had faced a conference opponent. kept under 200 yards since Utah had just 178 yards on October 22, 2011.
In Cal’s 39-25 win over Oregon State last week, the Bears capped OSU to 134 rushing yards after the Beavers entered the game averaging 245.0 ypg.
The low on turnover
Cal has not posted sales in his last two games vs. Colorado and Oregon State. In addition, the Bears had no revenue at TCU.
With just one fumble lost, Cal ranks first in the Pac-12 and second nationally for least loss.
Mark Bimage leads the Pac-12 and is one of six tied for the national lead with three fumbles this year – in Washington, in Oregon and USA. the state of Washington. In the Oregon State game, he forced and recovered a fumble in the first play of scrimmage, leading to a Cal TD and a 7-0 lead.
Chase Garbers has thrown no interception in his last three games, hitting 120 passes without a pick (since one in the second quarter against Washington State). The school record is 185 by Jared Goff in 2015.
Cal is tied for first in the Pac-12 and fifth in the nation with just six turnovers lost. The school record for least revenue loss in a full season is 13 from 2019.
With three interceptions this season, safety Daniel Scott is tied for 10th nationally in total interceptions.
The Bears have a sales margin of +6 (12 takeaways, six turnovers) and have racked up at least one game sales ever this season, finishing second in the Pac-12 and tied for 18th nationally.
Nick Alftin Having a block party
Nick Alftin blocked his second punt of the season against Oregon State, which came late in the third quarter. After the ball went out of bounds on Oregon State’s 38-yard line, Chase Garbers tied on the next game – the last game of the quarter – for a 38-yard TD strike to Trevon Clark and a 31-17 Golden Bear lead.
Alftin’s other blocked run came against Washington State.
The last time Cal had multiple blocked points in one season was in 2015 when the Bears had three.
Alftin’s two blocked punts put him along with nine others for the national lead.
Grinding the clock
The Bears sit atop the Pac-12 and are ranked 22nd in possession time with an average of 31:29 per game, including 38:30 vs. Colorado.
Cal has held the ball for at least 32 minutes on five occasions, including each of the last three games – Nevada (32:18), Washington (32:36), Oregon (32:10), Colorado (38:30) and Oregon State ( 33:59) – with a minimum lead of 4:20 each time.
