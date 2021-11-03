Did Mohammad Nabi use his money to sponsor the Afghan cricket team for the 2021 T20 World Cup after the Taliban withdrew? Here’s the fact check





The Afghan cricket team, currently participating in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup tournament in the UAE and Oman, has done well so far. However, there is news about the side that has nothing to do with their on-field conquests. Social media is abuzz with reports that the Afghanistan National Cricket Team is being sponsored by their captain, Mohammad Nabi. Many users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this reported development as misinformed tweets circulated that the Taliban, who took over Afghanistan a few months ago, were not financing the national side for the 2021 T20 World Cup and it was their captain. Nabi, who fulfilled those obligations. These tweets have gone viral on social media. But what’s the real story? Here is the fact check of this news going viral on the internet. See some of the tweets claiming that Nabi sponsored the Afghan side: Did you know? Taliban government in #Afghanistan refused to sponsor the Afghan cricket team to #T20WorldCup2021, Md.Nabi and other players came forward and spent their own money to get the team to the T20WC. If this isn’t Love with the land, then what is? #PakvsAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/Wezbb8zOrv ManiTweets (@Mani7214) October 29, 2021 The Taliban refused to sponsor their team for the T20 World Cup and Mohammed Nabi spent his own money to sponsor the team. Yeaaaa this is sad.#PakvsAfg DT (@DodgingTables) October 29, 2021 Don’t joke about the Afghan cricket team. They are facing a serious crisis. Their government refused to sponsor the Afghan cricket team. Muhammad Nabi came forward and spent his own money to get his team to the World Cup. #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/nyKgdO4yrn Izhar Ullah (@itsizharullah) October 30, 2021 Appreciation and much love for the Afghanistan Team. Nobody knows how they wrestle for T20WorldCup. The Taliban refuse to sponsor them. Nabi takes care of all the responsibilities of the team with his own money.#PakvsAfg #AFGvPAK Sharjeel Says (@Sharjeel_says_) October 29, 2021 I heard that the Taliban have no money to sponsor the cricket team in the World Cup, Nabi sponsors the whole cricket team with his own money. Dastan (@__Dastan) October 30, 2021 However, after a fact check, it was revealed that all these claims were indeed false and that the Afghan cricket team has a sponsor for the 2021 T20 World Cup tournament. In a tweet dated October 14, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on its official handle ‘Sediki Grup’ as the official sponsors of the national side for the 2021 T20 World Cup. Check out ACB’s official tweet here: #SedikiGroup officially secures the sponsorship rights of the Afghan national teams for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. After winning as the highest bidder with $450,000.00, Sidiki Grup is the official sponsor of the Afghanistan National Team. More about SG: https://t.co/XlxtLF2TzJ pic.twitter.com/8Z4kJ6IDjd Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 14, 2021 According to this official announcement, Sediki Grup won the bid to sponsor the national team in the 2021 T20 World Cup tournament and now all the rumors about the team’s sponsors can be put to rest. Checking facts Claim : Afghanistan cricket team captain Mohammad Nabi is sponsoring the national squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup event. Conclusion : An official announcement by the Afghan cricket board stated that Sediki Grup are the sponsors of the national side of the 2021 T20 World Cup event in the UAE and Oman. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on November 03, 2021 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Latestly.com).

