Sports
MCI’s Gracie Moore Sets School Field Hockey Seasonal Record Heading To Regional Finals
Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield senior Gracie Moore said she never expected to break the school’s single-season scoring record.
But that’s exactly what she’s done this season.
Moore has scored 39 goals leading the Huskies to a berth in the Class C North championship game against Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham
The highest-placed Huskies will bring a 14-1 record into the game, while the second seed Foxcroft Academy is 11-4, including a pair of regular season losses to MCI, 5-0 and 2-0.
The B North Finals will follow at 5pm with freshman coach Courtney Lanham leading her second-seeded Old Town High School Coyotes, 13-3, against first-seeded Lawrence of Fairfield, 13-0. The two teams did not meet during the regular season.
The Class A North final closes the roll at 7pm with No. 1 Skowhegan, 16-0, taking on No. 3 Oxford Hills in South Paris, 11-5.
Skowehegan will shoot for his 20th consecutive regional title and has won the state crown 16 times in the past 19 seasons.
Skowhegan defeated Oxford Hills 3-0 in the only meeting this season.
Moore said it’s special to set the MCI school’s scoring record.
It’s amazing because the girl whose record I broke, Addi Williams, is someone I look up to, Moore said, adding that she couldn’t have accomplished this feat without her teammates.
The previous record was 35.
MCI coach Nancy Hughes considers Moore one of the best players in the state, but also agreed with Moore’s assessment of the value of her teammates.
A lot has to do with the support of her teammates and how we play the game. We have so many strong players, it’s hard to focus on just one player, said Hughes.
But Gracie has a nose for the goal and is so determined to score. She is very fast, she has excellent stick skills, she sees the field well and she has a rocket of a shot.
Moore also has double digits, Hughes said.
Moore feels she has gotten better every year and focused on improving her stick skills last summer.
Her supporting cast includes Trinity Leavitt, who has scored a goal in every game she has played in except one, and midfielders Alivia Ward and Ella Louder.
Foxcroft has been on a roll lately, winning seven of his last eight games, including a 2-0 win over Old Town.
Annie Raynes has scored three of FA’s four playoff goals and Aleshia Raymond has also made significant contributions along with goalkeeper Destiny Weymouth, who did not play the first game against MCI.
Old Town coach Lanham said her team is playing the best hockey of the season and is ready to take on Lawrence. Old Town has won 12 of its last 13 matches.
They’ve been consistent, Lanham said. I couldn’t be more proud of them.
She said her Coyotes will have to play well in the center of the field and cover Lawrences’ best players, including Hope Bouchard.
Madelyn Arsenault and Kilee Bradeen were Old Town’s top scorers and Sydney Loring was the catalyst in defence.
And our goalkeeper, Chelsey Cote, has only scored more than two goals once, and that was three against Belfast, Lanham said.
Maddy Niles scored the only goal for Lawrence in the 1-0 semi-final victory over Cony of Augusta. Lawrence had edged Gardiner 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
Old Town defeated John Bapst 5-0 and Belfast 1-0 to reach the final.
Despite having a young team, Maine Sports Hall of Fame coach Paula Doughty of Skowhegan led her team to an undefeated season in which the River Hawks outperformed their opponents 79-3.
Skowhegan had playoff wins over Camden Hills (5-0) and Messalonskee of Oakland (4-1), while Oxford Hills Brewer (2-0) and Mt. Ararat (1-0) dislodged.
