Sports
Blackhawks Scandal Updates: Kevin Cheveldayoff, Patrick Kane Apologize, Settlement Talks Begin
In his first press conference since the fallout from the Blackhawks sexual assault scandal, Jets chief executive and former Hawks assistant GM spoke Kevin Cheveldayoff apologized to Kyle Beach for the organizations inactivity in 2010.
What Kyle has been through is unacceptable and intolerable, Cheveldayoff told reporters in Winnipeg on Tuesday. Kyle was failed by a system that should have helped him but didn’t. I’m sorry that my own assumptions about that system were clearly not good enough.
Cheveldayoff is the only participant in the now infamous May 2010 Hawks meeting (which discussed Beach’s alleged assault) who is still employed by an NHL team after being acquitted by the Disciplinary Commissioner. Gary Bettman.
Cheveldayoff clarified that he was pulled into the meeting late and thought the incident being discussed was along the lines of harassment, [like] inappropriate texts, unwanted advances, no assault.
He left the meeting with the expectation that it would nevertheless be investigated by senior Hawks executives.
He also said he recently spoke to a former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy, an ancient guiding voice for abuse victims in hockey.
I’m lucky enough to have the opportunity to be someone who still has a chance to change the game, Cheveldayoff said. [I want to] help grow and learn and try to make this a better and safer place so there is no other Kyle Beach.
Settlement Talks Begin
Hawks lawyers met… Susan Loggans, Beachs attorney, for about an hour to begin settlement talks regarding the pending lawsuit. Loggans described the meeting as respectful and cordial in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times.
It was decided there might be an opportunity to move forward, Loggans said. However, both parties will consult with their customers and meet again in the near future.
No solution was found today, but a positive one [dialogue] has started.
The Hawks have requested that an outside mediator be called in and the court filings be suspended for 60 days to keep the negotiations going.
Kane regrets comments
Patrick Kanes comments last week after general manager Stan Bowmans resignation and Beach’s public step forward were criticized for his defense of Bowman, whom he called a great man who did a lot for me personally.
After returning to play Monday, Kane went out of his way to apologize.
I feel bad about the last time I spoke, he said. Obviously I had put my personal experience with the management over the way Kyle was treated by them.
[I] doesn’t want to diminish or overshadow anything Kyle has been through with our organization. Listen, it takes incredible courage and pride to come forward and deal with what he’s done. Everyone thought of him.
Hossas evening postponed
In a joint decision between the Hawks and Marian Hossa, his legendary night at the United Center originally scheduled for next Tuesday against the Penguins has been postponed.
Everyone agreed that this is an important moment for our organization to reflect rather than celebrate, the Hawks said in a statement.
Crevier plates
The Hawks signed prospect Louis Crevier to a three-year entry-level contract with a salary cap of $851,000.
Crevier, a 6-8 defensive back who stayed in training camp longer than expected in September, is playing his fourth year of junior hockey in Quebec, so his contract doesn’t start until next season.
A seventh round roster, he is one of several later round rosters from the 2020 draft that have significantly increased their stock over the past year. Fifth-rounder Isaac Phillips is already in the NHL, and third-rounder Wyatt Kaiser has become a star in Minnesota-Duluth.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/blackhawks/2021/11/2/22760298/kevin-cheveldayoff-patrick-kane-blackhawks-sexual-assault-kyle-beach-settlement-talks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]