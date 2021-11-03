Blackhawks Scandal Updates: Kevin Cheveldayoff, Patrick Kane Apologize, Settlement Talks Begin

In his first press conference since the fallout from the Blackhawks sexual assault scandal, Jets chief executive and former Hawks assistant GM spoke Kevin Cheveldayoff apologized to Kyle Beach for the organizations inactivity in 2010.

What Kyle has been through is unacceptable and intolerable, Cheveldayoff told reporters in Winnipeg on Tuesday. Kyle was failed by a system that should have helped him but didn’t. I’m sorry that my own assumptions about that system were clearly not good enough.

Cheveldayoff is the only participant in the now infamous May 2010 Hawks meeting (which discussed Beach’s alleged assault) who is still employed by an NHL team after being acquitted by the Disciplinary Commissioner. Gary Bettman.

Cheveldayoff clarified that he was pulled into the meeting late and thought the incident being discussed was along the lines of harassment, [like] inappropriate texts, unwanted advances, no assault.

He left the meeting with the expectation that it would nevertheless be investigated by senior Hawks executives.

He also said he recently spoke to a former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy, an ancient guiding voice for abuse victims in hockey.

I’m lucky enough to have the opportunity to be someone who still has a chance to change the game, Cheveldayoff said. [I want to] help grow and learn and try to make this a better and safer place so there is no other Kyle Beach.

Settlement Talks Begin

Hawks lawyers met… Susan Loggans, Beachs attorney, for about an hour to begin settlement talks regarding the pending lawsuit. Loggans described the meeting as respectful and cordial in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times.

It was decided there might be an opportunity to move forward, Loggans said. However, both parties will consult with their customers and meet again in the near future.

No solution was found today, but a positive one [dialogue] has started.

The Hawks have requested that an outside mediator be called in and the court filings be suspended for 60 days to keep the negotiations going.

Kane regrets comments

Patrick Kanes comments last week after general manager Stan Bowmans resignation and Beach’s public step forward were criticized for his defense of Bowman, whom he called a great man who did a lot for me personally.

After returning to play Monday, Kane went out of his way to apologize.

I feel bad about the last time I spoke, he said. Obviously I had put my personal experience with the management over the way Kyle was treated by them.

[I] doesn’t want to diminish or overshadow anything Kyle has been through with our organization. Listen, it takes incredible courage and pride to come forward and deal with what he’s done. Everyone thought of him.

Hossas evening postponed

In a joint decision between the Hawks and Marian Hossa, his legendary night at the United Center originally scheduled for next Tuesday against the Penguins has been postponed.

Everyone agreed that this is an important moment for our organization to reflect rather than celebrate, the Hawks said in a statement.

Crevier plates

The Hawks signed prospect Louis Crevier to a three-year entry-level contract with a salary cap of $851,000.

Crevier, a 6-8 defensive back who stayed in training camp longer than expected in September, is playing his fourth year of junior hockey in Quebec, so his contract doesn’t start until next season.

A seventh round roster, he is one of several later round rosters from the 2020 draft that have significantly increased their stock over the past year. Fifth-rounder Isaac Phillips is already in the NHL, and third-rounder Wyatt Kaiser has become a star in Minnesota-Duluth.