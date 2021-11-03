Sports
A Reporter’s Journey Through Modern India’ by Pradeep Magazine
NEW DELHI, Nov 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HarperCollins India presents a fascinating portrait of modern India woven around historical events in Indias cricket history,’Not just cricket’ published by Pradeep Magazine in Dec 2021.
Congratulations for the book
Pradeep Magazine combines a deep knowledge of cricket with a firm independence of mind, and his beautiful memoirs are richly insightful, both of the game he loves and sometimes despairs of, and the battle-torn states of India in which he himself lived and worked. Sports enthusiasts and students of contemporary history will be equally thrilled by this beautiful and often deeply moving book.”
Ramachandra Guha
“Not just cricket is a ride through the ups and downs of Indian cricket, seen through the eyes of one of Indias best sports journalists. Pradeep Magazine has the experience, wisdom and self-awareness to tell a story that is as honest as it is thoughtful. While cricket is at the heart of the book, the author’s story and that of his political beliefs are the common thread to create a more complete and vivid picture of the times it documents. The author’s humanity and straightforwardness shine through in every word he has written.”
Santosh Desai
“Insightful, comprehensive, warm and truthful a rare kind of book about” India and cricket.”
Sharda Ugra
About its forthcoming publication, Pradeep Magazine, says: “This work is a culmination of life experiences, social, political, cricket that I have experienced while reporting on Indian cricket around the world. It is as much a personal journey as it is into the world of cricket stars, fans, ordinary people who mingle to create the mosaic that India. I hope that the effort and care I have put into writing this book will resonate with cricket enthusiasts and those who care about people and their aspirations in a society living in challenging times.”
Udayan Mitra, Executive Publisher, HarperCollins India, says: “Pradeep Magazine is a highly respected journalist and writer, and his journey through modern India, as he has watched it evolve, makes for fascinating reading. As the title implies, this book is not all about cricket, although there are some truly memorable cricket encounters and anecdotes that are an important part of the story. The sharp insights into Indias eventful history that the book offers is extremely valuable. Not just cricket is an absolute joy to read; We at HarperCollins are excited to publish it, and I hope it will captivate many readers.”
About the book
The memoirs of eminent journalist Pradeep Magazine are a story of lived, real experiences, of joy, sorrow, fear, loss and hope, and of how an uprooted identity shapes one’s attitude towards society and the nation. Of the kashmir from the 1950s to terror-ravaged Punjab, from the MandirMasjid rift and the impact of Mandal politics to the tragic consequences of the kashmir situationMagazine paints a fascinating portrait of modern India.
At the heart of the book are the accounts of some of the most groundbreaking events in Indias cricket history, intertwined with personal encounters with several well-known cricketers. The author exposes the vicious machinations that are a staple of sports governance and reveals hitherto unknown facts about the frictions and ego clashes that are inevitable in a game that dominates Indias sporting discourse.
Whether it’s cricket you love or Indias difficult history, Not just cricket is a must read.
Supported by New India Foundation
Release in Dec 2021
About the author
Pradeep Magazine is a cricket writer, columnist and former sports editor of the pioneer, the India today e-paper and Hindu Times. He started his journalism career in 1979 with the Chandigarh edition of The Indian Express and was the cricket editor in 1999-2000. The magazine has traveled extensively and has covered international cricket in every country playing Test; he is the author of the book Not quite cricket that exposed the match fixing scandal long before it surfaced in 2000.
About HarperCollins Publishers India
HarperCollinsPublishersIndia is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins Publishers India publishes some of the best writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books each year, with a print and digital catalog of over 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. The authors have won almost all major literary awards including Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman’s Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins Publishers India also represents some of the best publishers in the world including Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins Publishers India is also the only publisher to receive the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015 and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.
About New India Foundation
Based in Bengaluru, the New India Foundation uniquely combines public-focused philanthropy with groundbreaking and relevant science. In the seven-and-a-half decades since independence, a great deal of work has been produced by Indian historians and social scientists. On their own, many of these studies are very impressive; viewed cumulatively, they add up to much less than you might expect. The main reason for this is the determining influence on scientific practice of a single date: August 15, 1947.
Given Indias its size, importance and importance, and as this is our country, the lack of proper research into its modern history is unfortunate. It is this lack that the New India Foundation seeks to address, sponsoring high quality original scholarships on various aspects of independent India. Its activities include awarding NIF grants for highly researched original work, translation grants for bringing historical Indian language works into English, publishing books on the history and culture of independent India, organizing Girish Karnadi Memorial Lecture, and the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Book Prize.
Send all your questions to: Krishna AroraHarper Collins India: [email protected]
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249409/HarperCollins_Publishers_India_Logo.jpg
SOURCE HarperCollins Publishers India
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/harpercollins-is-proud-to-announce-not-just-cricket-a-reporter-s-journey-through-modern-india-by-pradeep-magazine-826024259.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]