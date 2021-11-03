A Reporter’s Journey Through Modern India’ by Pradeep Magazine

NEW DELHI, Nov 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HarperCollins India presents a fascinating portrait of modern India woven around historical events in Indias cricket history,’Not just cricket’ published by Pradeep Magazine in Dec 2021.

Pradeep Magazine combines a deep knowledge of cricket with a firm independence of mind, and his beautiful memoirs are richly insightful, both of the game he loves and sometimes despairs of, and the battle-torn states of India in which he himself lived and worked. Sports enthusiasts and students of contemporary history will be equally thrilled by this beautiful and often deeply moving book.”

Ramachandra Guha

“Not just cricket is a ride through the ups and downs of Indian cricket, seen through the eyes of one of Indias best sports journalists. Pradeep Magazine has the experience, wisdom and self-awareness to tell a story that is as honest as it is thoughtful. While cricket is at the heart of the book, the author’s story and that of his political beliefs are the common thread to create a more complete and vivid picture of the times it documents. The author’s humanity and straightforwardness shine through in every word he has written.”

Santosh Desai

“Insightful, comprehensive, warm and truthful a rare kind of book about” India and cricket.”

Sharda Ugra

About its forthcoming publication, Pradeep Magazine, says: “This work is a culmination of life experiences, social, political, cricket that I have experienced while reporting on Indian cricket around the world. It is as much a personal journey as it is into the world of cricket stars, fans, ordinary people who mingle to create the mosaic that India. I hope that the effort and care I have put into writing this book will resonate with cricket enthusiasts and those who care about people and their aspirations in a society living in challenging times.”

Udayan Mitra, Executive Publisher, HarperCollins India, says: “Pradeep Magazine is a highly respected journalist and writer, and his journey through modern India, as he has watched it evolve, makes for fascinating reading. As the title implies, this book is not all about cricket, although there are some truly memorable cricket encounters and anecdotes that are an important part of the story. The sharp insights into Indias eventful history that the book offers is extremely valuable. Not just cricket is an absolute joy to read; We at HarperCollins are excited to publish it, and I hope it will captivate many readers.”

About the book

The memoirs of eminent journalist Pradeep Magazine are a story of lived, real experiences, of joy, sorrow, fear, loss and hope, and of how an uprooted identity shapes one’s attitude towards society and the nation. Of the kashmir from the 1950s to terror-ravaged Punjab, from the MandirMasjid rift and the impact of Mandal politics to the tragic consequences of the kashmir situationMagazine paints a fascinating portrait of modern India.

At the heart of the book are the accounts of some of the most groundbreaking events in Indias cricket history, intertwined with personal encounters with several well-known cricketers. The author exposes the vicious machinations that are a staple of sports governance and reveals hitherto unknown facts about the frictions and ego clashes that are inevitable in a game that dominates Indias sporting discourse.

Whether it’s cricket you love or Indias difficult history, Not just cricket is a must read.

Supported by New India Foundation

Release in Dec 2021

About the author

Pradeep Magazine is a cricket writer, columnist and former sports editor of the pioneer, the India today e-paper and Hindu Times. He started his journalism career in 1979 with the Chandigarh edition of The Indian Express and was the cricket editor in 1999-2000. The magazine has traveled extensively and has covered international cricket in every country playing Test; he is the author of the book Not quite cricket that exposed the match fixing scandal long before it surfaced in 2000.

About HarperCollins Publishers India

HarperCollinsPublishersIndia is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins Publishers India publishes some of the best writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books each year, with a print and digital catalog of over 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. The authors have won almost all major literary awards including Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman’s Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins Publishers India also represents some of the best publishers in the world including Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins Publishers India is also the only publisher to receive the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015 and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.

About New India Foundation

Based in Bengaluru, the New India Foundation uniquely combines public-focused philanthropy with groundbreaking and relevant science. In the seven-and-a-half decades since independence, a great deal of work has been produced by Indian historians and social scientists. On their own, many of these studies are very impressive; viewed cumulatively, they add up to much less than you might expect. The main reason for this is the determining influence on scientific practice of a single date: August 15, 1947.

Given Indias its size, importance and importance, and as this is our country, the lack of proper research into its modern history is unfortunate. It is this lack that the New India Foundation seeks to address, sponsoring high quality original scholarships on various aspects of independent India. Its activities include awarding NIF grants for highly researched original work, translation grants for bringing historical Indian language works into English, publishing books on the history and culture of independent India, organizing Girish Karnadi Memorial Lecture, and the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Book Prize.

