Press on Novak Djokovic after Rafa Nadal . news

Rafael Nadal’s Huge Announcement regarding next year’s Australian Open could have a huge impact on Novak Djokovic.
After keeping quiet about his injury progress, Nadal delighted fans after he confirmed he would play in the World Tennis Championship next month.
He then indicated that he plans to be fit for next year’s Australian Open, where he will set a men’s record 21 grand slam titles.
However, Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge believes Nadal’s announcement could have consequences for Djokovic.
The world No. 1 has not yet committed to the Australian Open, but has not yet disclosed his vaccination status.
Following a leaked email sent to WTA players, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Confirmed Unvaccinated Players would be free to contest the grand slam if they completed two weeks in harsh quarantine.
However, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews slammed the door, insisting – as did unvaccinated fans – that unstab players should not be allowed into Melbourne Park.
Now Woodbridge said the pressure on Djokovic and his quest for glory is mounting.
“One thing that struck me today is that Novak got the challenge from Rafael Nadal,” Woodbridge said. 2 GB WWOS radio.
“The challenge in there is, ‘Will he win the tournament and take 21 (big wins) and get back to the front?’ Does Novak want him to do that? I’m sure he (Nadal) doesn’t want to be in that position, so at some point Novak will have to make that decision (whether to get vaccinated).
“Novak, he keeps us guessing. But in the end it just builds pressure on him to make a decision somehow. And who knows? Maybe he already has.”
Rafa Nadal’s Huge Aus Open Announcement
Previously, Nadal surprised fans after announcing that he will soon return to court.
The 20-time grand slam champion skipped the Tokyo and Wimbledon Olympics in a bid to regain full fitness for the US Open.
However, after a shocking loss to Lloyd Harris at the Washington Open, Nadal withdrew from the US Open, announcing that he would be taking the remainder of 2021 off due to a foot injury.
Now he hopes to be back by the end of this year.
“My plan is to play against Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament for Australia and then the Australian Open,” said Nadal.
“That’s my goal.
“We are working hard to make it happen.
“The injury in my foot still needs to get better, but I’ve been training for almost an hour and a half a day so that’s positive.
“Some days are better than others, but I’m starting to have a lot more positive days than negative ones.
“So I’m on the right track. I’m training, I feel better. I’m back on the field.”
