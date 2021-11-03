Veracruzana takes second place in Morez France with Table Tennis – Diario de Xalapa

The Veracruz tennis player Natalia Domnguez Olivares had an excellent participation in the French League tournament of the specialty where she took second place.

The one who was born in Boca del Ro, Veracruz, is in Morez, France and will be running a camp from September and will stay there until December 15 to reach a higher level for future international competitions.

This achievement comes in addition to the gold medal he won at the last Conade National Games 2021.

Natalia showed during her rounds the good level she has achieved in Europe, for which she managed to qualify in the final of the Regional 1 category and although she did not finish in first place, she showed her good playing style.

The second place she achieves allows her to rise to the main category to compete against selected French national players, giving her the opportunity to continue to show her level.

For his part, the president of the Table Tennis Association in Veracruz, Flix Ballesteros, mentions that the opportunity presented to the Veracruz woman takes full advantage of it to raise her level and continue positively the camp that started in September and that it will end on Dec 15.