Improvements go to eighth in Pac-12 Preview





KAILUA KONA, Hawaii The Colorado women’s golf team moved up to eighth on Tuesday after a tough second round on the Pac-12 Preview when the Buffaloes shot a 16-over 308. Stanford remained the team leader. The Cardinal shot a 1-under 291 in the second round and is currently 5-under through two rounds (579). Southern California shot a tie (292), leaving the Trojans at 2-under overall (582) while remaining second overall. Arizona moved up four positions to third when the Wildcats shot a 4-under 288 and is currently 1-over (585). Those three teams were the only teams to have an even or underscore team score in the second round. Every other team was over-par in the round. Colorado was in fifth place after day one with a 1-over 293 at the 6,449-yard, par 73 Nanea Golf Club. After the second round of play, CU’s score is currently 601 (293-308). Washington is seventh, just six strokes ahead of CU (595), while Oregon and UCLA are fifth (594), seven strokes ahead of the Buffs. After a difficult first round on Monday (80), Natalie Vo rebounded Tuesday with Colorado’s best round, shooting a 4-under 69 to match the third-lowest 18-hole score on a par 73 in the program’s history. Her 11 stroke improvement was driven by five birdies and she made 12 pars. She was tied for 80e and advanced to a draw for 17e (149). From the 10e tee, Vo made three birdies, made five par and made her only bogey of the round in the back nine to finish 2-under (34) en route to the front nine. There she was 2-under (35), sank her remaining two birdies and made par on the other seven holes. “It was a tough day for our team, with the exception of Natalie”, head coach Anne Kelly said. “She played a fantastic round of golf and kudos to her for carrying her team today. She made a nice comeback after a frustrating first round. She came determined to improve and made a nice comeback today. Hopefully the other team members will do too.” take her lead and make a nice comeback tomorrow too.” Ellie Gower and Diane Baillieux are tied for the 31st (151) after the second round. Gower shot a 79 with two birdies and made 10 pars. Baillieux had three birdies and made 10 pars, but two rough holes made all the difference in her round as she finished her round 9-over (82). Hailey Schalk scored a 79 and is currently tied for 41NS (154) while Malak Bouraeda scored an 81 and tied for 49e (156), USC’s Katherine Muzi remains at the forefront. She had a one-stroke lead after the first round and increased it to two after the second round, firing a 71. She has a 7-under 139 on her way to the final round. Brooke Seay (Stanford) and Danique Stokmans (Oregon State) are tied for second at 5-under. The final round of the Pac-12 Preview kicks off on Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30 AM local time (11:30 AM MT). The Buffalos will be paired with Oregon, UCLA and Washington. REMARKS: Natalie Vos 69 in the second round is her 60s first round at CU; it’s also her second undersized round this fall. CU has had seven rounds in the 60s and 14 undersized rounds this fall. BUFFALO INDIVIDUALS Rank Name To score T17. Natalie Vo 80-69149 T31. Ellie Gower 73-79152 T31. Diane Baillieux 70-82152 T41. Hailey Schalk 75-79154 T49. Malak Bouraeda 75-81156 TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS Rank Name To score 1. Katherine Muzi, USC 68-71139 T2. Brooke Seay, SU 71-70141 T2. Danique Stokmans, OSU 69-72141 4. Emma Spitz, OSU 72-70142 T5. Gile Bite Starkute, United Arab Emirates 71-72143 T5. Aline Krauter, SU 70-73143 TEAM SCORES Rank Team To score 1. Stanford 288-291579 2. Southern California 290-292582 3. Arizona 297-288585 4. State of Oregon 293-299592 T5. Oregon 292-302594 T5. UCLA 301-293594 7. Washington 291-304595 8. Colorado 293-308601 9. state of Arizona 300-304604 10. Washington State 305-302607 11. California 306-317623 12. Hawaii 306-322628

