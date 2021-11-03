Sports
Oklahoma’s Bad Spot and More Takeaways From the First College Football Playoff Ranking
The College Football Playoff Committee always comes up with one big surprise in the first ranking.
Tuesday’s reveal didn’t disappoint unless you’re an Oklahoma fan.
The Sooners are the only 9-0 team in the country and that earned them the number 8 ranking. Forget the top four, where Sporting News had projected Oklahoma into the top four after week 9. Our common belief was that the Sooners were one of four teams to control their destiny along with No. 1 Georgia, no. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Michigan State.
Is that still true? The committee clearly cares less about Sooners’ 9-0 record, which does not include a win against a team that is in the current CFP Top 25. Oklahoma has five single-score wins against FBS teams and needed a comeback in the second half to defeat Kansas on October 2.
Still, the surprise here is that Oklahoma is closer to No. 9 Wake Forest, the surprise only undefeated in the ACC, than No. 6 Cincinnati, the incoming Big 12 member from the group of 5.
Should Oklahoma be ranked so low? New.
They shouldn’t be behind No. 7 Michigan, which just slipped a 16-point lead at Michigan State. They shouldn’t be behind number 5 Ohio State, which lost at home to number 4 Oregon. In a way, the commission gave credit for losing top 10 clashes there. Maybe too much credit. Frankly, the Sooners deserve more credit for going undefeated than the Ducks, who lost to Stanford in overtime, now get.
Will it matter in the end? Oklahoma has four CFP appearances. The Sooners have one of the best quarterbacks in the FBS in Caleb Williams, who took over the runway in the dramatic 55-48 shootout win over Texas on Oct. 9. Oklahoma still has matchups with No. 11 Baylor and No. 12 Oklahoma State from the bye week, and the Sooners will likely play one of those teams twice.
There is a month for blocks that resume in the Big 12 and rise in the rankings based on the two of the three golden rules.
–Be of a Power 5 conference. That could help Cincinnati take a leap of faith.
–Don’t lose a game. Not a single undefeated Power 5 team has been left out of the CFP. Don’t tell the Wake Forest.
–Don’t lose twice. Oklahoma can’t afford to lose once; not if they are treated that way.
The Sooners were not the only surprise from the first ranking. Here are three more takeaways:
CFP Ranking Takeaways
‘BamaRules’
Say it like the O’Doyles in ‘Billy Madison’. The Crimson Tide has one loss but still took the number 2 spot behind Georgia. This shouldn’t surprise anyone, even if the Crimson Tide lost 41-38 to Texas A&M in October. 9.
Alabama has opened in the top four of the league table each of the past seven seasons and only missed the playoff once (2019). That November, the Crimson Tide suffered losses to LSU and Auburn. The SEC had seven teams in the first tier of rankings, and Alabama has beaten two in Ole Miss No. 16 and No. 17 Mississippi State.
The message is one we already know: If Alabama wins and beats Georgia in the SEC championship game, then both teams will likely end up in the four-team field.
Unless the Crimson Tide loses again, they’re in.
“Big Ten Prejudice?”
The Big Ten had six teams in the league table, including three in the top seven of the Eastern division.
So it’s clear that if Michigan State, Michigan or Ohio State can survive their November round and win the Big Ten Championship with one loss or less, then that team will come in.
It can’t hurt that the committee overstated the messy Big Ten West with No. 20 Minnesota, No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 22 Iowa. The Badgers are the only team in the league table with three defeats. Oddly enough, Penn State (5-3) was left out of the rankings despite wins over the Badgers and Auburn.
How will this get out of hand? Ohio State is 22-0 in Big Ten play under third-year coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes remain the clear favorite here, but they need help. The committee made the right decision by placing the Buckeyes behind Oregon, who won at Ohio Stadium on September 11. The mutual affairs here, at least for now.
UC’s Two Front Problem
The Bearcats made history with the number 6 spot, the highest initial ranking for a group of 5 team in CFP history.
The good news is that the committee appreciated the 24-13 win over No. 10 Notre Dame on October 2. It’s a little surprise that the Bearcats are ranked for Oklahoma.
The bad news? Cincinnati still needs help on both sides of the rankings. The Sooners were able to sidestep the Bearcats with those wins against ranked Big 12 teams, and neither SMU nor Houston, two future UC opponents, made it into the first tier of rankings.
The Bearcats also need help. Oregon and Alabama must lose, because the inconvenient truth is still out there. Cincinnati will not enter the CFP for a Big Ten champion with one loss.
