Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic survives fear of fighting past Marton Fucsovics

World number one, Novak Djokovic, made a difficult return to the ATP singles circuit, but battled through to defeat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6 and 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. The 34-year-old 20-time Grand Slam champion had said on Sunday that his biggest fear was the lack of match training, having not played since Daniil Medvedev shattered his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep in the US Open final in September. . The Serb’s fears were confirmed when Fucsovics passed a tougher test than the ‘rabbit caught in the headlights’ he had produced when they met in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon earlier this year.

“It’s my return to the league after almost two months without playing in an official tournament,” said Djokovic.

“So it was difficult to get into my rhythm, but I’m happy it’s a decent win.”

Djokovic — who also rarely plays doubles in Paris — said he expected a tough game despite beating his opponent the previous three times.

“It was a super fight,” he said.

“Now I have to play more to rediscover my intensity level.

“The more matches I play, the better I will play.

“I know this well because I’ve been in this situation before. Hopefully that experience will be helpful.”

Djokovic barely had to shift into second gear as he drove into the first set in 38 minutes with the loss of just two games.

But Fucsovics broke early and led 3-1 in the second, reviving the evening crowd in Bercy.

Djokovic served the set 5-3 to save the love, but the Australian, French and Wimbledon champions couldn’t prevent Fucsovics from using a serve to lead the match into a deciding set.

However, Djokovic pulled it together in the third set and broke his 29-year-old opponent to lead 4-2.

Djokovic had a match point on Fucsovic’s next service game when he turned the screw, but the Hungarian saved it and stayed in the game by winning the match and trailing 3-5.

Djokovic made no mistake, however, as he served for the match to fend off his 40th-ranked opponent and advance to the third round.

He plays the winner of the all-French clash between Adrian Mannarino and mercurial Gael Monfils.

Earlier, another seed had a hard time with it too.

Felix Auger-Aliassime set up a second-round clash with Andy Murray’s conqueror Domink Koepfer after coming off a set-down to defeat Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The 21-year-old Canadian ninth seed needed five match points against a persistent opponent, who played far above his world ranking of 66.

Auger-Aliassime will have to be on the lookout when he faces Koepfer, who saved seven match points against world number one Murray on Monday before sealing the win with his first.

“The end of the first set was disappointing, but I reacted well,” said Auger-Aliassime.

“I came back in the second set.

“After coming back so well, I created chances and won the second set and then I finished very well.

“So the match was indeed with an upward phase that was positive for me.”

Auger-Aliassime is also on an upward trajectory, including reaching the semi-finals of the US Open, although he is helped by his quarter-final opponent Carlos Alcaraz, who is withdrawing from the game with a thigh injury.

However, the 18-year-old Spaniard has recovered and showed real toughness by beating Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 in a thrilling seesaw encounter that lasted seven minutes for three hours.

Herbert, fueled by a partisan crowd, had saved two match points, but then limply gave Alcaraz the win with his 10th double fault of the match.

Alcaraz will face in-form Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner in the second round in what promises to be a great meeting of two of the emerging young talents.