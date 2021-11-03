Barcelona ready to round up Xavi as Ronald Koeman replacement





A delegation from Barcelona has traveled to Qatar to reach an agreement on the takeover of Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez at the Camp Nou, sources have told ESPN. Vice president Rafa Yuste and football director Mateu Alemany flew to Doha after Tuesday’s Champions League victory over Dynamo Kyiv, and sources told ESPN that Barca hopes to announce Xavi as Ronald Koeman’s successor before the end of the week. – La Liga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (US only) Yuste and Alemany will take on Al Sadd’s top match against Al-Duhail on Wednesday, before talking with the Qatari club about bringing the former Barca midfielder back to LaLiga. Negotiations with Xavi on personal terms are already underway, but with his contract with Al Sadd still to run for two years, the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement. Xavi, 41, will likely be tasked with breathing life into a struggling Barcelona side. They are winless in three league games and are in ninth in the standings, although Tuesday’s result in Kiev means they can secure their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League with a win over Benfica on November 23. Interim coach Sergi Barjuan is expected to remain in charge of Saturday’s game at Celta Vigo, with Xavi taking over after the international break. His first game will likely be against rivals Espanyol on November 20 at the Nou Camp. Xavi quickly emerged as the favorite to take over last week when Koeman was sacked after the surprise 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano. Barca president Joan Laporta has said there were also “other options” on the table, but sources told ESPN that Xavi was the No. 1 candidate to fill the vacancy from the get-go. The ex-Spain international left Barca for Al Sadd in 2015 after spending 24 years with the Catalan club, during which time he made 767 first-team appearances, a figure only surpassed by Lionel Messi. Xavi played as a player in Qatar for four years before starting his coaching career in 2019. He has already won seven awards as an Al Sadd manager and his team is unbeaten in 35 league games over two seasons. Laporta had previously said he didn’t think Xavi was ready to take over Barca, but the club’s deteriorating results forced him to change his mind. After firing Koeman, the president said he had “very good references” about Xavi as a coach and that he had already talked to him about how Barca can improve. Xavi previously turned down the job when it was offered to him in early 2020 by the previous president, Josep Maria Bartomeu. Nearly two years later, sources told ESPN that he is now eager to return home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona-espbarcelona/story/4512567/barcelona-set-to-finalise-xavi-as-ronald-koeman-replacement-sources The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos