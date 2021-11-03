SJN hearings have brought much value to SA cricket, but the real benefit will be apparent with final report

Johannesburg – HOW MUCH the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings have changed the landscape of cricket in South Africa will become clearer once the final report from the Ombudsman for Transformation, Dumisa Ntsebeza, is made public. There is no doubt that the SJN has changed everyone’s perspectives on SA cricket, partly for the better, partly not.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), and the sport in South Africa in general, had its dirty laundry broadcast very publicly. What was once whispered, or talked about unofficially, was revealed very publicly and remains available for all to consume through CSA’s YouTube channel. It made uncomfortable headlines for South African cricket personalities who dominated the game here in the post-isolation era, and were exposed for truly horrific deeds. Although they made written comments to the SJN, it was unfortunate that neither Mark Boucher, nor Graeme Smith, CSA’s current director of cricket, nor coach Proteas showed up at the hearings to give oral testimony. The duo’s reputation has certainly been marked by what others have testified about them.

ALSO READ: Thanks to Michael Holding, SJN Hearings Survive Being Swept Up In A Marsh Of Match Fixing Likewise, the reputation of the four players who appeared at the hearings and spoke about their penalties in the match-fixing saga has been further damaged. Alviro Petersen, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Thami Tsolekile and Ethy Mbhalati had run a wild publicity campaign in the months before appearing on the SJN, but much of what they testified when it came to the 2015-16 match fixing affair was exposed as false. That was perhaps the only part of the hearings that was a disappointment, the amount of time spent on the match fixing saga, which turned out to be a major distraction.

It was important for Ntsebeza to hear from former Proteas manager, Mohammed Moosajee, as Moosajee was able to outline the steps the national men’s side had taken to grow themselves as individuals and as a team. It was an ugly picture painted by the testimonials of Aaron Phangiso, Paul Adams, Lungile Bosman and a few others, but what Moosajee explained was that instead of allowing bitterness to fester, players were encouraged to express their views. ALSO READ: Michael Holding tells SJN why kneeling is important More recently, CSAs Acting Head of Cricket Paths Eddie Khoza told the hearings that the national team players are now filling out surveys anonymously, where they can express themselves about any discomfort they have with teammates or members of management.

Ntsebeza requested that those reports be made available to help him prepare his final report. While accusations of racism understandably made headlines, it was somewhat unfortunate that more time wasn’t spent discussing gender discrimination. Zola Thamae, one of Ntsebezas’ scene setters, shed light on the early days of women’s cricket in South Africa and how players were amateurs until 2013-14, while Nolu Ndzundzu, the first black African woman to represent South Africa’s women’s team, shared how she felt isolated because of a language barrier.

ALSO READ: SJN Hearings: Why Women Earn Less Than Men in SA Cricket It wasn’t until later that the hearings gained a better understanding of women’s cricket, its growth, and the barriers that still exist for women wanting to play the game. Among the many confessions he made about where Cricket South Africa had been mistaken, the former acting director, Jacques Faul, said women’s cricket had been neglected, although he did praise CSA for its efforts lately. I’m actually ashamed of how much more we should have done, Faul told the SJN. (CSA) got it right first. At affiliated level we do not do justice (women’s cricket).

When Khoza and then the chief executive of the South Africa Cricketers Association, Andrew Breetzke, appeared, they provided much more insight into the state of the women’s game and the huge growth potential that exists. How Ntsebeza will view their testimonials could have a profound effect on the future of women’s cricket. In fact, that will be the case for the sport as a whole. SA cricket has been given a mirror and what is reflected is very ugly. This was a sport that was not united, as the trials of the early 1990s would have made us think.

SA cricket has never properly repaired the divisions created by apartheid. The mistrust between directors persisted long after the unit was officially signed. The administrators were so distracted by their own petty battles that they never considered what unity meant to the players. Many suffered in silence. One of the greatest fast bowlers SA has produced ran to and from stadiums instead of sitting on the bus with teammates. A player going to the World Cup, which should be one of the highlights of his professional career, would rather lock himself in his hotel room than go out with teammates. And that’s not something that happened in the 1990s, it happened to Phangiso in 2015.