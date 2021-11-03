Billie Jean King Cup 2021 – Canada surprises France on opening day, heroism Angelique Kerber not enough for Germany





Canada shook off the shock of opening day at the Billie Jean King Cup final in Prague when they defeated defending champions France 2-1 in Group A. Canada is without their highest ranked players – Bianca Andreescu (24) and Leylah Fernandez (26) and their team of Rebecca Marino, Francoise Abanda, Gabriella Dabrowski, Carol Zhao does not have a player in the top 100 in the world. Tennis BJK Cup: Slovakia overtakes US, Switzerland dominates Germany 2 HOURS AGO But after world number 353 Francoise Abanda defeated world number 105 Fiona Ferro 4-6 6-4 6-4, Rebecca Marino and Gabriela Dabrowski won the deciding doubles after veteran Alize Cornet tied the score. Greet Minnen became the first player to win a match in the new format of the competition because she helped Belgium defeat Belarus in group B. Minnen won 6-2 6-2 against Iryna Shymanovich and Elise Mertens followed with victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich to win the draw. Vera Lapko and Sasnovich got Belarus on the board in doubles. An exciting comeback from Angelique Kerber against the number 3 Barbora Krejcikova was not enough for Germany because they lost 2-1 to Czech Republic in group D. Kerber rallied to win 6-7(5) 6-0 6-4 and tie the score after Marketa Vondrousova swept Andrea Petkovic 6-1 6-3. The doubles saw 36-year-old Lucie Hradecka replace an injured Krejcikova and together with Katerina Siniakova beat Anna-Lena Friedsam and Jule Niemeier 6-4 6-7(2) 10-8. Spain Group C clashes with Slovakia also moved into doubles after Sara Sorribes defeated Tormo Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Carla Suarez Navarro played her last tournament before retiring and losing to Viktoria Kuzmova. Sorribes Tormo and Suarez Navarro battled past Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova 4-6 6-2 10-7 in the doubles. The group promotion will continue for the next three days before the four winners of each group play in the semi-finals on November 5, after which the winners will face each other in the final on November 6. Tennis When are the Billie Jean King Cup finals? Dates, schedule, draw 29/10/2021 AT 16:02 Indian Wells Order of play of Indian Wells – Murray takes on Zverev, Swiatek, Tsitsipas in action 12/10/2021 AT 08:32

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/billie-jean-king-cup-2021-canada-stun-france-on-opening-day-angelique-kerber-heroics-not-enough-for-_sto8611392/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos