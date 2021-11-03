There are always a few jerseys that fans will want to see back for another game ranging from the NHL, AHL, international competitions and including the CHL.

For many teams in the hockey world, there is always one or two jerseys that fans and many others would like to see returned, either for a game or as a permanent return. Here are a few sweaters that somehow need to see the light of day again:

fanatic

New York Islanders “Fisherman” jerseys, 1995-1997 (NHL)

The mid-1990s was a tough time for the New York Islanders, and when these jerseys made their debut in 1995, the backlash was immense. The design only lasted until the 1996-97 season before the Islanders returned to their classic look.

Fast forward 25 years and fans around the hockey world have been asking for his return. The Islanders brand change has now become something that has been embraced and so far the logo has only made its return on training jerseys. A throwback to the mid 90s would be a fun alternative or Stadium Series jersey if the Islanders have the honor of playing in another offside.

Calgary Hitmen’s Pink and Black Jerseys 1995-1998 (WHL)

The Hitmen later returned to their “Jason” logo with modern brown, white and red colors. But when they first hit the scene at the WHL in 1994, they sported a radical pink, white, and black look in tribute to their co-owner, the legendary Bret Hart.

Pink was a jersey color that to this day is still not a color used by any team regardless of competition. A revival of these jerseys would be a welcome one for a franchise that broke the mold in what colors should be used in the sport.

Prince Albert Raiders

Prince Albert Raiders Pirate Jerseys 1996-2013 (WHL)

Earlier this year, the Raiders found themselves in hot water for their bid to bring back one of their retro 80s sweaters as an alternative. The problem with the plan was that it used a racist caricature of a Middle Eastern man. Plans to use the jersey were quickly scrapped.

The jerseys aren’t the only retros in the franchise’s history, and if they’re still planning on making a return, it should be their pirate-themed jerseys they used in the 1990s and early 2010. The pirate shirt still fit the “Raiders” brand and was also a very cool mix of green, black and white.

Team Canada’s Canada Cup jerseys, 1976-1991 (international)

During the long-gone Canada Cup, Canada brought only one jersey to the table – but at least it was striking. The red and white colors were on display and the decal on the front proudly displayed the design of the Canada Cup Trophy.

The half-maple leaf on the jersey was a staple of an international era where names like Gretzky, Lemieux, Yzerman and Lindros played on the same team. It might be a tough call to see this return for an Olympic tournament, but maybe Hockey Canada can breathe new life into it with Nike to bring it back for a World Cup tournament.

Alaney2k/Wiki Media

Oakland Seals/California Seals/California Golden Seals/Cleveland Barons (NHL) (Every jersey in franchise history) 1967-1978 (NHL)

The on-ice performances of the Seals/Barons franchise, no matter what name they went by, may not have had continued success. But when it comes to fashion, they have a strong legacy in hockey. Throughout the 60s and 70s, the franchise never failed to bring unique flavors to the color department. Be it green and yellow or ultimately teal, the franchise’s gear has become vintage gear for fans to wear, despite it being half a decade since we’ve seen them in action.

The franchise merged with what eventually became the Dallas Stars before the 1978-79 NHL season, but the San Jose Sharks have also honored the Seals’ 50th anniversary. The previous franchise wasn’t very good, but at least they looked great on the losing side.

Laval Neighbors 1981-1985 (QMJHL)

The Voisins may have left, but the jersey is one that the team Laval turned into, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, should be planning a return for.

The Voisins logo featured a very radical 3D logo of an L, a look that is still one of the more unique looks that not many teams have attempted to copy, much like the use of pink by the Calgary Hitmen. Mario Lemieux looked great in this shirt when he played, and it definitely needs a comeback.

Kitchener Rangers

Kitchener Rangers, 1991-2001 (OHL)

It’s not hard to figure out where Kitchener’s influence comes from. But from 1991-2001, their main appearance changed with a cartoon Ranger taking over the staple. The jerseys of this era are still with the colors copied to some extent from the Rangers, but had their own subtle changes when it came to the stripes under the jerseys.

The change may have only been for 10 years, but it’s a fun look that would be a great way to honor the 1990s.

Team USA 1976 Canada Cup (International)

When you think of Team USA, your first thoughts probably go to the jerseys they wore in 1980. But how often do your thoughts go back to what they wore to the 1976 Canada Cup? The American jerseys featured the prominent bald eagle on top, along with red stripes and white stars along the shoulders.

The look is lost among other jerseys they’ve worn at other international tournaments over the years, but it’s one of the most striking they’ve worn.

Sports logos

London Knights 2002–2009 (OHL)

They’re not that old, but the 2000s London uniforms are a tribute to the days when the knights were almost unstoppable. London had multiple seasons of 50 wins in these threads, led by the likes of Corey Perry, Rob Schremp and John Tavares. The peak in these uniforms came in 2004-05 when the Knights would win the Memorial Cup after an OHL regular season going 59-7-2. A place to bring these back could be for a reunion game to honor the team that had one of the best seasons in all of Major Junior hockey.

Manitoba Moose

Manitoba moose 1996-2005 (AHL)

Winnipeg’s AHL team has switched to a bright moose with blue and white colors, but for a while the franchise leaned in a really fun cartoonish look. A holdover from their days as the Minnesota Moose, the animal in full hockey gear on a green and purple, soon to be green and brown jersey, was one of the better AHL looks. The moose didn’t need the animal to be angry, and the purple and gold stripes didn’t clash with the green jersey.