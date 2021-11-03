Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh To Get Khel Ratna: The Tribune India





New Delhi, November 2 Manpreet Singh, captain of India’s bronze-winning Olympic men’s hockey team, has today been added to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna’s list of winners, bringing this year’s total of winners to an unparalleled 12. The ceremony is scheduled for November 13. Manpreet was originally recommended for the Arjuna Award, but he joined veteran PR Sreejesh as the second hockey player in the list of top sporting honors winners. The other prominent Khel Ratna winners this year are Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Olympic silver winning wrestler Ravi Dahiya. The Ministry of Sports also approved 35 names for the Arjuna Award. A total of 10 coaches were selected for the Dronacharya Award. In the lifetime achievement category, TP Ouseph (athletics), Sarkar Talwar (cricket), Sarpal Singh (hockey), Ashan Kumar (kabaddi), and Tapan Kumar Panigrahi (swimming) were chosen for the honor. The winners in the regular category are: Radhakrishnan Nair P (athletics), Sandhya Gurung (boxing), Pritam Siwach (hockey), Jai Prakash Nautiyal (para-shooting) and Subramanian Raman (table tennis). Gurung is not only an assistant coach in the national camp, but also the personal coach of Olympic Games bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, who receives the Khel Ratna just one year after she was awarded the Arjuna Award. Chandigarh’s Panjab University won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. — PTI

