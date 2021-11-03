NFL Picks, Spread Predictions Week 9: Packers Clip Chiefs; Steelers slam bears; Cowboys, patriots roll

There were some good rules to exploit in week 8, and we crushed it with our picks and predictions against the spread. You know that means things are just going to get a lot harder for the week 9 game schedule.

NFL picks against the spread for week 9

Sunday 4:25 PM ET, Fox

The Packers seem more focused this season with Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur. They can adjust their run and pass attack based on their opponent. They can also play a good situational bend-but-don’t-break defense to make up for their injuries there. In short, they look better than Kansas City, captained by an elite quarterback who plays better than Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City will be less willing to play the ball than Green Bay will be with Aaron Jones at the center, and Jones can also do a lot of damage to help Davante Adams. The Packers’ ball control sensitivities will help them again here to limit Mahomes’ big play and impact.

Choose: Packers win 31-27 and cover the spread.

Thursday 8:20 PM ET, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video

The Colts got sloppy with their attack on the Titans and lost, who fell to Frank Reich and Carson Wentz. That means an overcorrection for a lot of Jonathan Taylor against a weak run defense, but a tough overall pass defense. New York can’t stop Taylor from scrimmage and he will arrange a more comfortable getaway for Wentz at home in prime time. Mike White and the Jets had their big moments against the Bengals, just like the previous big Titans were upset. They are headed for disappointment versus a host in need of a desperate rebound.

Choose: Colts win 27-14, covering the spread.

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Steelers suddenly see things break in their favor in the AFC North. After a dangerous drop to 1-3, Coach Mike Tomlin got them back on track with the combination of defense and running. The schedule could keep them warm until a critical Week 12 rematch against the Bengals. Chicago has shown some inconsistent flashes with Justin Fields, but on the road in Pittsburgh in front of that crowd, against that defense is a tough rookie job. The Bears’ defenses are starting to fall apart in key areas and the Steelers will put it to good use with Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

Choose: Steelers win 24-13 and cover the spread.

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Texans may get Tyrod Taylor back to start as quarterback. They should stay in this game because of the dolphins’ defensive issues, which gives them some success in running and passing. Tua Tagovailoa leads more of a dragging pass-heavy attack than a big play and Miami is unable to run away with the game.

Choose: Dolphins win 24-20 but fail to cover the spread.

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, Fox

The Broncos are starting to see the wheels come off, despite being back. 500 with a limping win over Washington. Teddy Bridgewater is cooling down and the running game will be controlled by the Cowboys. Dallas should have Dak Prescott back to launch his attack at the usual high level and go back to smothering a visiting opponent with much less firepower.

Choose: Cowboys win 31-20 and cover the spread.

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, Fox

The Vikings can’t shy away from close games. Every game has come down to one possession, except for their beating of the Seahawks in Week 3. Minnesota lost to two previous AFC North opponents in the Bengals and Browns. The Ravens have the right way to exploit them after parting ways with a running quarterback and dangerous downfield receivers. Kirk Cousins ​​will see a much better defense from Ravens, the one that frustrated the Chargers in Week 6. John Harbaugh’s team also struggled with some finishes, but will enjoy the purple reign with a stronger fourth quarter.

Choose: Ravens win 31-24 and cover the spread.

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Bill Belichick vs. Matt Rhule really isn’t a competition. The Panthers’ attack is too limited in weapons and the Patriots will have an easy time taking out a key part of it, wide receiver DJ Moore. On the other hand, the Patriots will be relentless in leveraging the Panthers’ offensive defenses and keep Mac Jones out of harm’s way against an aggressive pass defense.

Choose: Patriots win 20-14 and cover the spread.

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

The Bills made it interesting against the Dolphins before kicking back into high gear for a divisional farewell in Week 8. The Jaguars argued for no game early in Seattle with a horrendous performance after a farewell. The Bills defense is a daunting rookie draw for Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars’ pass defense was rostered for big pass plays against top wide receivers in Seattle and Buffalo may have the same issues with Josh Allen’s big arm. There should be a strong #BillsMafia contingent to help in #Duval.

Choose:Bills win 34-14 and cover the spread.

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

The Battle of Ohio can always have wild and crazy results. This comes down to the fact that Cleveland’s No. 1 overall pick, QB Baker Mayfield, is wrong and Cincinnati’s No. 1 overall pick, QB Joe Burrow, is already one of the best in the league. Search for the Bengals’ defenses to recover from the Jets’ mess to take advantage of a sputtering Browns attack. On the other hand, the state of Browns’ pass defense isn’t good enough to slow down Burrow and his red-hot trio of wide receivers.

Choose: Bengals win 24-20 and cover the spread.

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Falcons’ attack will continue to lack the dimension of a truly dominant No. 1 wide receiver in Calvin Ridley. The pass rush and cover from the Saints will make Matt Ryan’s life tough, don’t disappoint from what it did against Tom Brady. Whoever the Saints start as a quarterback, they will move the ball as usual by spreading it around and putting in Alvin Kamara often.

Choose: Saints win 23-13 and cover the spread.

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

The Raiders will bid farewell so they head out well rested. The Giants have a short week off after making a grueling trip to AFC West, foe Kansas City, on Monday night. This smells like a big cheat for Derek Carr, but the sudden versatility and multiplicity of the attack minus Jon Gruden will help. On the other hand, the pass rush will go up and the rest of the defense could be opportunistic against Daniel Jones.

Choose: Raiders win 30-20 and cover the spread.

Sunday 4:05 PM ET, CBS

The Chargers’ biggest weakness is their run defense. The Eagles were determined to do more without Miles Sanders in Detroit, but that was tied to a guaranteed positive game script. The Chargers will adapt to Justin Herbert in the passing game and not force things in the field, working the short to medium effectiveness with Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. Jalen Hurts will be a solid double threat with secondary injury treatment in Los Angeles, but he doesn’t have the same reliable depth to catch up with Herbert.

Choose: Chargers win 34-31 and cover the spread.

Sunday 4:25 PM ET, Fox

The Cardinals will have used the mini-bye to reinvigorate all of their key offensive pieces, led by Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. The 49ers’ secondary and linebacker corps can be exploited by deeppass games and mobile quarterbacks. The San Francisco attack will be much more alive than the week 5 attrition battle between the two teams in Arizona. But the Cardinals, coming off their first loss, will be spreading their wings for more big games from more sources.

Choose: Cardinals win 30-27 and cover the spread.

Sunday 8:20 PM ET, NBC

The Titans may not seem able to do it without Derrick Henry, but Mike Vrabel, who is still underrated as head coach, will have his staff adjusted to get enough out of the running game to keep Ryan Tannehill’s passing confidence high. Sean McVay of the Rams will know that Matthew Stafford can lighten up the Titans’ secondary, but look for Vrabel to try and shorten the game. Los Angeles seems to have more throttle on the road, so that makes Tennessee for the back door coverage.

Choose:Rams win 31-24 but fail to cover the spread.

