Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings Released: Alabama #2, Michigan State #3, Ohio State #5
Ohhhh boy will this be fun.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
3. Michigan State Spartans
4. Oregon Ducks
5. Ohio State Buckeyes
7. Michigan Wolverines
8. Oklahoma Sooners
9. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys
12. Baylor Bears
13. Maroon Tigers
14. Texas A&M Aggies
15. BYU Cougars
16. Ole Miss Rebels
17. Mississippi State Bulldogs
18. Kentucky Wildcats
19. NC State Wolfpack
20. Minnesota Gophers
21. ties from Wisconsin
22. Iowa Hawkeyes
23. Fresno State Bulldogs
24. San Diego State Aztecs
25. Pittsburgh Panthers
WSR: Cool.
Town: This is the first iteration. The committee set it up to give some teams (ahem… Pitt) false hope. This is bad for the B1G East. Those three teams have yet to play against each other.
OSU must beat both UM and MSU to stay in the hunt. Note Dumb needs to play/check notes… The Sisters of the Blind and some other ACC teams with no merit. So they will remain ranked, just like Cincinnati, barring a catastrophe (in the order of Illinois losing).
So suffice it to say that this is kind of a first draft ranking and I expect big (B1G) changes in the coming weeks. Good luck Minnesota fans.
Thumpasaurus: Objection! Oregon suffered a catastrophe in the order of losses to Illinois and is still CFP #4. Seriously, watch the Stanford season and tell me they’re not the same as Illinois. They found a weakness in driving a nail in the coffin of a high-profile underperforming coach early (USC to Illinois Nebraska), were transported by a P5-too-run (K State/UVA), defeated one of the worst teams in the country (Vanderbilt/Charlotte) and have lost all their other conference games. They even used overtime to beat Oregon!
Cincinnati at #6 sends a clear message that only the best broadcast rights groups should apply. With two teams with one loss ahead of them and really only a game against SMU and the title game against (presumably) Houston left, they’ll be lucky to stay in the top 10 even if they don’t lose again.
I can’t foresee a situation where two Big Ten East teams make it. Michigan State does not have the Poll Inertia to lose to Ohio State and still make it by dodging the CCG as Bama did in 2017.
Last year, the committee broke new ground by admitting a conference championship loser to the CFP at Notre Dame for the first time. This particular circumstance was because they were undefeated in the regular season, beating Clemson, who equalized the series in the CCG. This may be naive, but I still think they won’t bet both Bama and Georgia if Bama wins the CCG, and I think they’ll rule out Georgia because they only met once and Bama wins.
However, I am a sucker for talking about that particular facet as much as I am. The most consistent thing about the CFP era is that the committee changes their minds from week to week, often justifying this week’s rankings with logic that directly contradicts previous weeks. The week-by-week CFP rankings are designed to make this article and get you clicking on it (#8 Oklahoma), so expect LOTS of movement.
Green Akers: Thankfully none of this is relevant as there is no way to beat Ohio State, but when I think about another post-season matchup with Bama, an image of me transposes on the Vietnam flashback meme. Seriously, Georgias are a significantly better team this year, but I’d rather play them than Saban again. We don’t want Bama.
Still nice to be here for a while! In fact, I like our chances of avoiding the disappointment over the next two weeks, so let’s take a few more shots of that nice green helmet in that crootin literature bracket, keep it respectable against OSU and finish strong against PSU to keep our lil ol to claim consolation prize in Pasadena as long as the bowls send Bama to the Sugar Bowl if they lose to Georgia and are left off the field.
Also, LMAO Wake Forest will run the table and get pounced by Notre Dame and all the talking heads of TFFLs want to talk about Cincinnati being disrespected.
MC Clap YoHandz: Not much in the way of hot takes I guess, but I’m bummed about Cincinnati because their resume will probably only get more watered down, although SMU is a fun game.
Don’t really agree that Wisconsin or Minnesota is ranked, it would be fine if someone like Houston has a place instead, at least for now. Crown the Demon Deacons, you cowards!
BoilerUp89: I have yet to watch a single edition of the college football playoff. Because I honestly don’t care who wins from Ohio, Clemson or Alabama. However, it would be nice if college football had a system that would give everyone a theoretical chance to win everything instead of choosing teams based on TV ratings.
Cincinnati, by CFP’s own standards, has a better win than Alabama or the state of Ohio and is behind them.
Cincinnati has no losses and is behind 1 loss to Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State.
SMU and Houston were deliberately left out of the rankings.
UTSA is 8-0 and didn’t even make the top 25.
It’s a manipulated system and the CFP committee should be ashamed of themselves for bowing to Mickey Mouse’s wishes. Cool for MSU I guess but again they should have been number 2.
Tell us why you are furious in the comments!
