Sports
Novak Djokovic shakes off rust with victory over Marton Fucsovics at Paris Masters
PARIS — In his first singles match since missing a Grand Slam for a calendar year, Novak Djokovic defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.
Number one-ranked Djokovic showed signs of rustiness with some unforced errors in the opening game, but he put pressure on his Hungarian opponent with the quality of his service returns, causing him to break twice in the first set.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion dropped the service with a forehand error and trailed 2-1 in the second set. Fucsovics evened the set score when Djokovic hit a long return.
Clearly not on top of his game, a roaring Djokovic hit the air after a forehand pass to hold the serve in the third game of the final set. He broke for a 4-2 lead when Fucsovics sent a backhand long before converting his second match point with a forehand winner.
“It was a great fight,” said Djokovic. “We pushed each other to the limit. It was a great opening game for me, I am very satisfied.”
Djokovic could reach the No. 1 ranking at the end of the year in Paris before the end of the season and break a tie with Pete Sampras with a record seventh year-end No. 1 finish.
“Now it’s about finding that match play intensity and playing more points,” said Djokovic. “And the more points I play, you know, the more games I play, I’m going to get better.”
The top-ranking Serb has won the Paris Masters trophy five times and could break a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most Masters 1000 titles won. Nadal and Djokovic have won 36 Masters 1000 titles each, eight more than Roger Federer.
Djokovic took a calendar-year Grand Slam victory when he lost to Daniil Medvedev at the US Open in September.
Also on Tuesday, Felix Auger-Aliassime remained in contention for a place in the ATP Finals by beating Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round.
Ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime hit two double errors and sent a forehand wide to enable Mager to serve out the first set. But he evened the game when Mager committed a double error on the set point in the second.
Auger-Aliassime then broke Mager twice in the third.
“I struggled with my pace at the beginning of the game. I didn’t hit enough first serve, so I had some pressure on my second serve,” said Auger-Aliassime. “I bounced back in the second set. I tried to find solutions in returns, changing my positions, varying my returns. And after I came back so well, I created chances and won the second set and then I finished very well.”
Qualifying for the ATP Finals would end a good season for the 21-year-old Canadian, who reached the semifinals at the US Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. He also reached the finals at the Murray River Open in Melbourne and the Stuttgart Open in Germany.
Djokovic, Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini have already qualified for the ATP Finals. Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz and Cameron Norrie are among the players hoping to compete in the eight-man tournament.
American players Reilly Opelka, Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz also advanced to the second round, as did Russia’s Karen Khachanov, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Australia’s James Duckworth.
Opelka, the runner-up in Toronto, hit 19 aces, beating Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-3, 7-6(4), while Fritz defeated Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and Paul defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-3, 6-4.
