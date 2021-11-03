After the peak in Tokyo, a crashed computer and bureaucracy slow down the salary and price for women’s hockey coach





Three months after the Indian women’s hockey team presented their best ever Olympic outing, the man was given credit for the transformation, the Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne, is still waiting for the last installment of his salary and monetary incentives. The reason for the delay: a crashed computer and red tape.

India under Marijne secured a historic fourth position in Tokyo 2020, a remarkable turnaround for a team that finished last in Rio in 2016. Though they failed to make it to the podium this time, their achievement, along with the men’s bronze medal, gave Indian hockey an unprecedented national focus and sparked hopes for the country’s sporting revival. After Tokyo, the players, along with the coaching staff, were promised cash prizes and rewards. But since Marijne’s tenure ended after the Olympics, he returned home after a very short visit to India. Now, in conversation with The Indian Express, Marijne said that he still has to receive his last salary from the… Sports Authority of India (SAI) and a reward of Rs 25 lakh announced by the UP government. I have yet to receive the UP government prize money and dues pending at SAI. However, I am in constant contact with them and I am confident it will be sorted out soon, he said. Although Marijne did not elaborate, a source said one of the reasons his full and final salary has been withheld is that he has not yet returned his official laptop, which crashed during the Olympics. When contacted, SAI said they have withheld six days’ salary, in the amount of $1,800, which will be released after Marijne returns official assets. The salary is already pending and will be released when the official assets given to Sjoerd Marjne as head coach of the women’s team are submitted by him to SAI, which is part of the administrative procedure necessary for the full and final settlement, SAI, who use coaches for all teams, said in a statement. Under the contract, SAI said, they would recognize the coaches’ contribution in major tournaments, including the World Cup where India reached the quarter-finals, the Asian Games where they won a silver medal, and the Olympics. But a performance bonus was not part of the contract, it said. After reaching Tokyo as an outsider, the women’s team defeated former Olympic gold medalists Australia in the quarter-finals. On their return home, the team was congratulated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh announced for each player. Coach Marijne was entitled to Rs 25 lakh while the support staff was given Rs 10 lakh. The players and some members of the support staff, who attended the big party in Lucknow on August 19, received their prizes immediately. However, Marijne was unable to attend the event as he had moved to his next assignment at Dutch club Tilburg. Government sports UP director RP Singh, a former international hockey player, said the amount had not yet been paid as they were awaiting details of the bus bank account. The money is approved by the government. When our government spent Rs 42 crore on this, why not give Rs 25 lakh? said Singh. The delay is because we want to make sure we get the correct bank details so that the money goes to the right person. We now have all the details and we will transfer the amount immediately after Diwali.

