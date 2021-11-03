



KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii The Oregon State women’s golf team jumped on Tuesday against rival Oregon in the second round of the Nanea Pac-12 Preview. The Beavers took fourth in the 12-team field with an 8-over 293-299–592 at the par-73, 6,449-yard Nanea Golf Club. No. 1 Stanford (5-under 288-291–579) has a four-stroke lead over USC (1-under 290-293–583) and is six strokes better than Arizona (1-over 297-288–585). Oregon, ranked fifth in the nation by golfstat.com, is in fifth place with UCLA (10-over 594). The final round of the three-day 54-hole tournament kicks off at 9:30 a.m. PT with a shotgun start. Live scoring is available on golfstat.com. Freshman’s Red Shirt Danique Stokmans carded her second round in a row in red and is tied for second place with a 5-under 69-72–141. She was 4 over through her first four holes, but regrouped with three birdies and 12 pairs to shoot a 1-under 72 on Tuesday. Stokmans underscored her first nine rounds as a collegian, a career-best 4-under 68 at the Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, NM Ellie Slama moved up five places in the standings to tie for 17th place with a 3-over 74-75–149. She had two birdies in the second round after opening the tournament with three birdies. Chayse gomez is one stroke back from Slama and is tied for 27th place with a 4-over 73-77–150. She had 14 pairs and four bogeys on Tuesday after dropping six birdies in the opening round. Kelsey Webster her score improved in the second round, despite a triple bogey on the par-4 third hole. She jumped seven places in the standings and tied for 31st place with a 6-over 77-75–152. Madde Sund shot a 5-over 78 for the second straight day and is tied for 49th with a 10-over 156. Katherine Muzi of USC (7-under 139) has a two-stroke lead for the individual crown over Brooke Seay of Stanford and Stokmans (5-under 141). Only six golfers in the 60-player field are below par on the first 36 holes. OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics strives to Bowl Eexcellent ANauthentic Visionary spupil-ANthletes (Go BEAVS).

