T20 World Cup 2021 – Lance Klusener

Lance Klusener, veteran of two ODI World Cups and part of one of the most memorable World Cup matches ever, is back at another world tournament, this time as the head coach of Afghanistan. He talks about dealing with challenges on and off the pitch, and the roles played by Afghanistan’s senior players

Afghanistan has beaten the West Indies in the warm-ups, kept Pakistan close in the main draw and won two matches. What do you think of the beginning? I think it’s been solid. We understand that, with all due respect, we beat Namibia and Scotland. Yes, we played a very good game against Pakistan and we just had some bad luck at the end. It’s important to have the points and run rate we have now, but the competition for us has yet to start, with India and New Zealand, two world-class teams.

When Afghanistan faced India in the 2010 T20 World Cup, it was a one-sided match-up. If they beat India now, they would be on the brink of a spot in the semi-finals. In a way does this illustrate the evolution of Afghanistan? Yes definitely. Go back to Asghar [Afghan], that is the leadership with which he has been able to move the team further. The reality is that we are still growing and have a long way to go. However, the fairy tale of cricket in Afghanistan to me is what they have been able to achieve with relatively few resources – that is excellent. And as I said, to achieve that and still be humble people, the future looks bright.

You have been with Afghanistan as head coach since 2019. What impressed you most in this team?

Just their passion for the game, their willingness to learn and their willingness to get better. That’s just amazing – how hard they work. So it doesn’t really surprise me that they achieve what they have achieved in a short period of time. Just immensely proud.

What have you learned as a coach in your time with the side?

I’ve coached all over the world, but what strikes me is how humble these guys are, how respectful they are and how aware they are of their roots and their responsibility to their supporters. That’s extremely important, to keep your feet on the ground, which they’re doing.

5:00 Klusener: ‘It’s about creating an environment in which players can grow’

What is your coaching philosophy? Are you a hands-on coach? I’m hands-on where I need to be. This level is about creating an environment where all players can grow. You have your senior players – Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi for example – who just really need an environment to keep growing, by giving them [help] where and when they need it.

Then you have your youngsters on the squad who probably need more hands-on guidance, so I think it’s a combination of stepping back when needed and stepping in and getting your hands dirty when needed. The trick is to know and get your timing right. I think we’re lucky to have a nice mix of youth and experience; We also have a good combination of coaches for this competition.

Speaking of the coaches, what have Andy Flower and Shaun Tait brought to the squad as advisors and bowling coaches? Experience and credibility. Andy was the England coach when they won this match [in 2010] and it has been good for me to have other senior coaches to exchange ideas. But it’s also fun for the players – they get a different perspective on batting or bowling. I’m pretty big on getting outside help. Sometimes it’s just [about] hearing the same message from a different voice can make a world of difference.

You have also had roles in the Abu Dhabi T10 competition. Did that help you sort out the conditions during this T20 World Cup? It helps. Last year’s T10 was particularly bad with dew, and I think like the competition [T20 World Cup] continues a little, the dew will get worse. We haven’t had any issues so far, so that’s been really good for us. We probably played more day games here too, when we played Scotland and Zimbabwe at the beginning of the year. We experienced that a bit where we found the field to be a bit tacky first in a day race and it gets better as the day goes on. I thought the way we negotiated that tricky power play against Namibia was the key to getting across the line.

While most other teams tend to chase, Afghanistan has won two games by hitting first and could have won each other, against Pakistan if not for Asif Ali’s fireworks.

Yes it is [batting first] has worked for us, also in the past. It’s not that we have a problem doing it the other way around. We didn’t see the need to do it differently because of the circumstances, so we stuck to that. We were lucky to win the toss, so that gave us the chance to decide for ourselves. However, we spent some time talking about the fact that if we decide to hunt, or need to hunt, we should be comfortable with that too.

Your batting lineup has a lot of six-hitters, but they’ve sucked up a lot of dots. How do you find that balance on the battle front?

It’s something we’re working on. We want to improve on that and we’ve identified that as a big growth point for us: we need to run better and work on better rotation of the strike. But at the same time, we have to work on our strength, which is groundbreaking. I think we were especially good in the last couple of games – the way we rotated the attack was a lot better compared to the past. If we can improve as a team and squeeze out five or six more runs every inning, that’s an extra win somewhere.

“Asghar’s legacy is not necessarily his stats, it is to lead the team to where they are today” ICC/Getty Images

What kind of work is being done behind the scenes to give your players the best chance of hitting those sixes on the field?

Which [six-hitting] is a specialty of mine, so it’s something we’ve been able to work on well. It’s also fun to practice pushing boundaries. I don’t have to force the boys to do that. Again, not forgetting that many of our cricketers come from street cricket, tennis ball cricket, tape ball cricket where that’s all you do. There is no real running, so many of our cricketers learned their cricket that way.

Afghanistan had a training camp in Qatar in the run-up to the World Cup, but lacked enough match training for the tournament. How did you deal with that challenge?

From Afghanistan’s point of view, every game is an away game. We are not privileged to play home games. Maybe someday we’ll get the chance to play at home. But until then it’s even a home run, it’s on a foreign wicket and stadium.

At the end of the day, we can sit all day and make excuses, but it’s not going to help. We’ve talked a lot about putting that aside for a while and making sure we continue to put a smile on people’s faces at home.

That is something that has become easier for us. The challenges are there but the way the guys handled them and the way the management handled them was great.

Yes, for some a little too little competition training. But some players have played in the IPL, some in the Blast and the Hundred and the CPL. Guys came in who had a hit in the Nepalese league. Quite a few have played cricket so that’s good, but our focus has been to inform people who are not playing at home at home.

When Covid hit you were in South Africa and you couldn’t travel to Afghanistan. So you had to resort to online coaching.

[Players] I’ve had access to good coaching playing all over the world so that took some of the pressure off myself and them to some extent. It just made sure I was always available for those back home who might need a little help. The guys sent videos of what they were doing, asking for exercises or whatever it was.

How did Mohammad Nabi keep this team together, both on and off the field?

He’s a great person and that’s a start. He’s been on the team for a long time, part of groups of older players, so it’s pretty flawless for him to get in. He has played all over the world, is very experienced and has the support of everyone. We also talk about being good people because of our responsibility to the people back home, our supporters. Nabi is someone who embodies that.

“Hamid Hassan has come a long way with his injuries and he has shortened his run but still has excellent control” Getty Images

Asghar Afghan had an emotional goodbye. You were the one who led him from the dugout to the locker room after that guard of honour. Yes, tough day for him. It’s always a hard day to know the reality that it won’t happen again. I was just really happy that the guys put in a good performance for him. But I think Asghar’s legacy isn’t necessarily his stats, it’s to take the team to where they are today and make sure they’ve accomplished so much in such a short space of time over the past 20 years. He played a big, big part in that. That’s really the sign to me that he’s going to leave here – getting the guys where they are now and leading them along with a few other older players. Hopefully we don’t lose him to cricket, especially from an Afghanistan point of view.

Hamid Hassan appeared in his first T20I in more than five years and let his yorkers tear to pieces. Not long ago he made a comment. Yes, he was our bowling coach when he was injured. I’m just really happy for him. He has come a long way with his injuries and he has shortened his run but still has excellent control. I had a long chat with him not too long ago – he’s just challenging himself to push himself back. It was gratifying to see him take his chance. That will do a lot for his confidence. He has come a long way and worked hard. We just saw him bowling against Namibia, but I’ve seen him train for hours and days to put himself in that position.

Afghanistan today is not just about Rashid and Nabi. A number of young talents are emerging. How satisfying is that for you as a national coach?

I always like to have a team with that youth and experience. My benchmark for that among youngsters is that they are starting to be picked up by T20 leagues around the world. We have guys who do that, and let’s not forget that guys like Qais Ahmad and Noor Ahmad are not currently on our team. They have played in the Big Bash and the T10. That means we produce quality.

Sharing knowledge of those tournaments helps when you start talking about plans against different players in other teams, as well as terms. We all notice that someone has played in that location or whatever it is, so it’s important to us that we share that. We’re lucky to have people who play in the IPL, so some of those guys have played pretty much everyone in the world. It’s nice to know what other teams have, but 85% of the time is just spent talking about what we want to do to win.