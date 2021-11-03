Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruitment: An Interesting Air Force Termination for UW





Recruiting is the lifeblood of every major college athletic team, but following closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time-consuming. Try to summarize all the recruiting news you can use in this biweekly (sometimes more) post. It includes updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news about players taking the ties are still pursuing. to the point! An interesting cancellation On October 19, the Badgers offered 2022 3-star LB Aidan Vaughan (Walled Lake, Mich.), even though he was committed to the Air Force at the time. Since Wisconsin has offered, Iowa, State of FloridaIllinois and Minnesota have all joined the party and it looks like Vaughan is looking to take a second look now that he has a plethora of Power 5 offerings to consider. According to Allen Trieu at 247 Sports, Vaughan plans to use his official visits after his season is complete. 2022 3-star CB Caleb Coley (Warner Robins, Georgia) disbanded Vanderbilt on Monday, but although he paid an official visit to Madison before picking Vandy, it doesn’t appear that the Badgers were the reason for his change of heart. Four writers out of 247, including Vandy’s, have posted Crystal Balls for Michigan State in the past 24 hours. Wisconsin already has two CBs in their class for 2022 and also just got a transfer pledge from a former MSU corner, so this is probably best for everyone. Iowa game visitors 2022 3-star LB Jackson Adams (Littleton, Colo.) took Wisconsin’s win over Iowa on Saturday. Adams doesn’t have an offer from the Badgers yet, in fact he only has an offer from Northern Colorado at the moment, but there must be mutual interest as he’s not exactly a local kid taking an unofficial trip to Madison. 2023 DL Leighton Jones (Brownsburg, Ind.) was also present for Saturday’s game. According to Evan Flood of 247 Sports, Jones had fun at Camp Randall and said ($) it was just a great time. So far, only Eastern Kentucky Jones has offered, but he’s getting interest from programs like Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue, and others. 2023 OT Thomas Paasch (Green Bay) from Green Bay Southwest made the trip south to see how the badgers stack up on the Hawkeyes too. Weighing in at 6-foot-6 and weighing just under 300 pounds, Paasch already owns the frame Wisconsin likes in their offensive linemen. He has no offers yet, but is receiving interest from Nebraska, North Dakota and North Dakota State. New desired walk-on commit 2022 IOL John Clifford (Watertown) of Watertown High School announced Tuesday morning that he will be a PWO in Wisconsin next season. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 260 pounds, Clifford seems just the kind of guy who will be a valuable rotation piece in the offensive line three or four years from now.

