MeToo hits Chinese communist party? Weibo censorship of tennis star causes a stir





Peng Shuai is considered one of the pioneers of tennis in China along with Li Na. Peng reached the world rankings in women’s doubles in February 2014 and was the highest ranked singles player of 14 in 2011. But on Tuesday, Peng, who is now 35, was in the news for an entirely different reason. Multiple Chinese viewers are tweeting screenshots of a post on the popular microblogging site Weibo, purportedly created by Peng. In the post, which was removed by Weibo within minutes, Peng claimed she had been sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister of China, and later voluntarily became his mistress. Emily Feng, the correspondent of NPR in Beijing, tweeted that Peng’s allegation was the “highest public #MeToo allegation in China”. Zhang was Deputy Prime Minister of China from 2013 to 2018. The deleted post claimed that Zhang left Peng after being in an extramarital affair for seven years. Emily noted that until now, the MeToo movement had never targeted a senior official of the ruling Communist Party of China. She tweeted: “China’s quickly suppressed #MeToo movement has trapped academics, journalists and NGO workers…but no senior party official has ever been charged. The burden of proof and political pressure will be enormous. And Peng admits that he has no evidence.” Despite the Weibo post being quickly deleted, Emily said people were discreetly discussing the matter using seemingly harmless-sounding words. She tweeted: “So quickly social media posts on Chinese sites about this are getting censored that people are resorting to using #tennis and #melon (which means drama) in Chinese to talk about this…both terms are popular now. on Weibo.” William Yang, a correspondent for DW News based in Taiwan, tweeted that if Peng’s allegations were true, “she probably wouldn’t have another chance to talk about it openly.” Yang tweeted Wednesday that Weibo appeared to have restricted access to Peng’s account. He said he messaged her, which resulted in a pop-up reporting that the content violated Weibo community rules. Yang noted that this was an example of China’s censorship. He also wrote that he was unable to view the responses to her posts.

