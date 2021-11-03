China will participate in Olympic men’s hockey tournament





Yuri Kuzmin / KHL After months of speculation, China’s men’s national hockey team will play in Beijing, with IIHF president Luc Tardif confirming the decision on Tuesday. Posted in a release on the website of the organization, the IIHF and the Chinese Ice Hockey Association will cooperate to use players of the Chinese national team in two Kunlun Red Star KHL games on November 15 and 17. The IIHF will use it as an opportunity to review the status of the team’s work leading up to Beijing while still working with the CIHA on player eligibility rules. “To be clear, the IIHF is not going to remove the Chinese team from the Olympics, the national men’s team’s status as a participant in the Olympic ice hockey tournament has been confirmed by Congress and remains unchanged,” the new IIHF president said. Luc Tardif said in a release. “We are working with the CIHA to confirm that their players are eligible under IIHF rules, and we will continue to help them prepare their team for the Olympics.” China is eligible to participate in the Olympics on a host basis. But questions were raised early on after the country became Olympic hosts in 2015 as to whether they would be included or not. China is currently ranked 32nd in the IIHF rankings and last played in the Division IIA event in 2019 – the fourth highest IIHF event. China avoided relegation with a 4-0 shutout of Belgium in the last game, bringing the Belgians to Division IIB. Additionally, there were discussions about player eligibility, with very few national team players participating with Kunlun in any meaningful capacity. The expected roster for China is still unclear, especially as the team has played internationally for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. China will play in a group made up of Canada, the US and Germany, with most expecting the games against China to be very one-sided. This will be the first men’s Olympic hockey tournament in China where the women’s team has had some success in the past.

