Game 9: Minnesota vs. Illinois





Football | 11-3-2021 9:02:00 AM THE ESSENTIAL THINGS Date Time: Nov 6, 2021 / 11 a.m. CT

Website:Minneapolis, Minn.

Stadium:Huntington Bank Stadium

Surface:FieldTurf

Capacity:50,805

Series general: Minnesota leads 40-30-3

Stripe: Minnesota won 2

Series in MN:Minnesota leads with 23-12-2

Stripe: Minnesota has 4 . won

Last meeting: Minnesota won 41-14 at Illinois (11/7/20)

Television:ESPN2 // Roy Philpott (PXP), Kelly Stouffer (Analyst), Lauren Sisler (Reporter)

Radio: KFAN | XM: 195 | Sirius: 133 | SXM app: 957//Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (analyst), Justin Gaard (reporter), Tanner Hoops (host), Dan Rowbotham (engineer) FIVE THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW 1.Minnesota and Illinois will meet for the 74th time on Saturday with the Golden Gophers leading the all-time series, 40-30-3. The Gophers have won the last two in the series, outperforming the Illini 81-31, and are winners in five of the last six matchups between the schools. Minneapolis, Minnesota has a 23-12-2 record in the series, including wins in each of the last four meetings. In those four games, the Gophers have surpassed the Illini, 123-64, a 31-16 average final. 2.The Golden Gophers have one of the strongest rush defenses in the country, finishing eighth nationally and second in the Big Ten by allowing 92.9 rushing yards per game this year. The national average for rushing yards per game through October 30 is 164.8 yards per game; only one Gopher opponent has even rushed above 144 yards this year and only three have had more than 104 rushing yards. In fact, Minnesota allowed two games from just 3 yards (-19 in Colorado, 22 vs. Bowling Green). The -19 rushing yards allowed in Colorado on Sept. 18 are the fewest by an FBS team this year, with the next few coming when Western Kentucky held the FIU at -17 on Oct. 23. The next fewest of Power 5 teams also came on October 23 when Wisconsin held Purdue at -13 on October 23. Minnesota is third nationally in fewest opponent rush attempts (221), eighth in opponent rush yards (743), 16th in opponent’s rushing touchdowns (7) and 20th in yards per opponent carry (3.36). 3.For the second game in a row, Minnesota real freshman Mar’Keise Irving and red shirt freshman RB Ky Thomas both ran more than 100 yards at Northwestern on Saturday. Last week, Irving went for 105 yards and a TD, while Thomas had a career-high 139 yards and a score against Maryland on October 23. This week, Irving ran for a career-high 110 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, while Thomas had 106 yards on 21 carries at Northwestern. Until last week, no Minnesota freshman had run at least 100 yards in the same game since at least 1942. Now, Irving and Thomas are the first Minnesota duo to go 100 yards in consecutive weeks since Laurence Maroney and Gary Russell did at Michigan (10/8/05) and vs. Wisconsin (10/15/05). Minnesota has had five individuals run for 100 yards for the Gophers this year, something the Gophers haven’t had since at least 1942. In fact, Minnesota is the only FBS team this season with five different individuals to reach 100 yards. 4. Minnesota’s four-game winning streak is the longest since winning the first nine games of the 2019 season. All four wins in the series have been won in league games, making it the longest conference winning streak since winning six in a row in 2019. . Before that, the Gophers only had four consecutive wins in the Big Ten twice (2016 and 2013). 1990. A Saturday win against Illinois would give Minnesota its second five-game Big Ten win since 1970. 5.Minnesota had an average possession of 35:40 this year. That figure leads the Big Ten and ranks fourth nationally, behind only the Army (38:50), Western Michigan (36:38), and the Air Force (36:31). Three times in the PJ Fleck era Minnesota has held the ball for more than 40 minutes in a game, including twice this year. Most recently, the Gophers held the ball for 40:09 in Northwestern on October 30, while in Colorado on September 18, Minnesota had the ball for 40:13. The only greater time of possession came against Maryland in 2019 (42:53 ). In 53 games under Fleck, Minnesota led 41 times in possession and went 27-14 in those games. You can read the full Minnesota game notes here.

