Cricket and the Country – Newspaper
PAKISTAN needed a win, there is little doubt about it. The past year has brought unspeakable challenges: a pandemic, boiling over regional conflicts, famine and unemployment and so much uncertainty around the world. Cricket stopped when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. and so did the distraction the game offered to the incarcerated and to the suffering. The year 2021 brought back some signs of life, but they were weak. When Pakistani cricket tried to make a decisive comeback in Pakistan, a likely fake message sent to the New Zealand cricket team about to play in Pakistan crushed the dreams of so many cricket fans. England also withdrew.
All that is now a thing of the past. The story of the past few weeks is how a team of very young players, led by the ever calm and composed Babar Azam, sparked millions of the kind of cheer they had long been denied. The first win against India was great, but subsequent wins against New Zealand and Afghanistan proved it was not a one-off or a fluke.
The wins have done more than just delight Pakistanis who are physically present in Pakistan. The country’s special reputation as a labor-exporting nation means that millions of its cricket fans are spread all over the world. As can be seen in the broadcast of the matches, there are so many expat workers in places like the Gulf, Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East. Then there are more in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and New Zealand. For all these Pakistanis, cricket matches are a moment when they connect with the country they had to leave to find work. Deprived of the home itself, a cricket win is the best of home.
The diversity of this particular audience can be clearly seen across various digital platforms, where fans from Pakistan join others from around the world in the post-game celebrations. Groups on WhatsApp are a category of this, the messages are a bouquet of the international reach of a national sport and its drama.
Read: The link between food, social media and cricket wins
The revival of a world-class Pakistani cricket team is likely to be a gift not only to Pakistanis in Pakistan, but also to those abroad.
The recently launched platform Twitter Spaces, which allows people to join a sort of public chat room where speakers take turns, is another platform that seems to offer a thriving venue for celebrations. Aatif Nawaz, one of ‘s commentators BBC Sports, hosted one after each of the three games. The joy and chatter of fans from all corners of the world, all united by a game, is very endearing to listen to. Among them are second-generation Pakistanis, who may never have actually lived in Pakistan themselves. Speaking English and Urdu and a mixture of English and Urdu, they tell the story of the match as a golden fable passed down through the ages as a national legacy.
These digital exercises in distant togetherness, powered by cricket winnings, also fulfill other functions. According to 2020 figures, Pakistan surpassed both India and Bangladesh in the number of workers it sent abroad (competition isn’t limited to cricket, of course). In the summer of this year, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis reported that Pakistan had become a regional leader in Manpower Export by 2020, sending nearly 225,000 workers abroad, a number exceeding the export labor of both India and Bangladesh in a pandemic year.
The most common destination for Pakistani workers was Saudi Arabia, where more than 136,000 workers migrated in 2020, followed by the UAE and other GCC countries. These workers totaled more than 11 million Pakistanis already living and working abroad. Adjusting these numbers to include those who brought their families with them probably adds up to a figure that is probably in the region of 25 million people. The foreign exchange they send back to Pakistan now exceeds $2 billion, a huge lifesaver for a tight economy that is forever short of foreign exchange.
The pandemic is particularly hard on this population. The intricate and complex Covid restrictions in place in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia and almost all other parts of the world mean that while travel is possible again, travel is still arduous, expensive and risky. This means that in the past two years, families have fallen apart, foreign workers have missed several opportunities that would otherwise have been a short flight, and others were either stuck at home or more likely wherever they were working. In hindsight, a global pandemic for a labor-exporting country is a disaster, even bigger than that faced by all other countries. It means that the jobs made bearable by jet travel suddenly become unbearable and unattainable by a sudden and unpredictable catastrophe.
Record-breaking labor mobility (a better term than manpower) is a gift to Pakistan. The resurgence of the Pakistan cricket team as a highly competitive world-class team is likely to be a gift not only to Pakistanis in Pakistan but also to those living abroad. Getting together for a game energizes bonds and memories in a way that perhaps nothing else can. The poor worker cleaning floors in Saudi Arabia or serving burgers in Dubai may not have much to look forward to; but a cricket match provides an opportunity for that. Seeing their team shine makes all kinds of people in all kinds of situations keep their chins up and deal with the world with more resilience. No numerical value can be assigned to this revival of the mind, this hopeful increase in self-esteem; Pakistani cricket fans would argue that it is simply because it is unaffordable.
The writer is a lawyer and teaches constitutional law and political philosophy.
Published in Dawn, November 3, 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1655671/cricket-and-the-country
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
