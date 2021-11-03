Sports
How to watch Canada in the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Time, TV Schedule, Results
Canada descends to the Czech Republic on Monday to participate in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Formerly called the Fed Cup, it was renamed in 2020 in honor of Billie Jean King.
During the international competition, 12 countries compete for the coveted prize. The teams will be divided into four groups and the four winners will advance to the semi-finals.
Tennis Canada replaced former host Hungary in Group A and will face France and the Russian Tennis Federation. France is the reigning champion of the tournament. Canada advanced to the BJK Cup as the highest ranked winning country in the Play-Offs in April. That win originally qualified for the 2022 tournament.
We are so pleased and honored that our team has been selected to play in the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas 2021 Finals, Team Canada captain Heidi El Tabakh said in August when the announcement was made. When we won against Serbia in April, we did not expect to have the chance to represent our country in the final so quickly and we are very grateful for this turn of events. While the competition will certainly be tough, our team has the potential to compete with anyone and we will do our very best to take the win.”
El Tabach will not be able to attend the event and Sylvain Bruneau was named interim captain for the tournament.
When and where is the Billie Jean King Cup Finals?
The tournament will be held from November 1-6, 2021 at the O2 Arena in Prague. Originally scheduled for April 2020, the tournament was postponed twice. O2 Arena has hosted the final five times, with the Czech Republic winning in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018 on home soil. Budapest was planned as the location, but that was rejected in May due to concerns about COVID-10.
You’ll be watching live at the O2 Arena in Prague, where Team Canada’s preparation continues for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Canada is one of 12 countries competing for the BJK Cup (formerly Fed Cup) title.
Canada opens games Monday vs reigning world champions France (5:30 p.m. ET @Sportsnet ) pic.twitter.com/mdjqwo34Sa
Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) October 29, 2021
An advantage for the Canadians could be that the tournament, if held, would have been on clay. Now the tournament will be held on hard courts in the Czech Republic.
Who will play for Canada at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals?
Canada’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals Team:
- Rebecca Marino (Vancouver, BC)
- Gabriela Dabrowski (Ottawa, Ontario)
- Françoise Abanda (Montreal, Que.)
- Carol Zhao (Toronto, Ontario)
Where is Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez?
Andreescu announced at the beginning of October that he would not participate this year.
After careful consideration and consultation with my team, I have made the decision not to play in the Billie Jean Cup Finals in November,” she said. Focus on having a very good off-season training block to be fully prepared for the season 2022. I will be playing the Billie Jean King Cup event next year and wish Team Canada all the best for this year’s edition!
Although nothing was mentioned at the time, it should be noted that Bruneau is the interim captain. He and Andreescu split as coach players in June, after four years of working together.
Fernandez withdrew from the team on October 14. The 19-year-old has had a busy few weeks after making a final appearance at the US Open in September and advancing to the Round of 16 in Indian Wells.
It has always been an honor to represent my country, Fernandez said. Canada has given me and my family so many opportunities and in the past few weeks the Canadian support has meant the world to me. After consideration, I made the decision not to play the BJK Cup Finals. I wish my team all the best in November!
Match schedule Canada, results from Prague, Czech Republic
|Round
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Result
|group round
|France
|November 1st
|05:30 am
|SN, SN Now
|Canada, 2-1
|group round
|RTF
|November 2nd
|05:30 am
|SN, SN Now
|RTF, 3-0
Results per game of the Billie Jean King Cup
Group round: Canada final. France, 2-1
|Player
|Result (Total score)
|Francoise Abanda
|Certainly. Ferrous, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 (Canada leads 1-0)
|Rebecca Marino
|Certainly. by AlizeCornet, 6-4, 7-6 (5) (Tied 1-1)
|Dabrowski/Marino
|Certainly. Cornet/Burel,6-3, 7-6 (Canada wins 2-1)
Group round: Russian Tennis Federation final. Canada, 3-0
|Player
|Result (Total score)
|Carol Zhao
|Certainly. by Kasatkina, 6-3, 6-1 (RTF leads 1-0)
|Rebecca Marino
|Certainly. by Pavlyuchenkova, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 (RTF leads 2-0)
|Dabrowski/Marino
|Certainly. by RTF, 6-3, 6-1 (RTF wins 3-0)
How to watch the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Canada?
Tennis fans can watch the matches bright and early on SN Now, and SN Viewers can also stream the tournament live on Sportsnet’s streaming service, SN Now.
What are the Billie Jean King Cup Finals groups?
- Group A: France, Russian Tennis Federation, Canada
- Group B: Australia, Belarus, Belgium
- Group C: United States, Spain, Slovakia
- Group D: Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland
What is the format of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals?
Teams play against both other teams in their pool in a best-of-three series, including two doubles and one singles. The four winners of each group advance to the semi-finals.
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/ca/tennis/news/canada-2021-billie-jean-king-cup-finals-time-tv-schedule-results/5nfu3v4wb34n19wjaqigqkga3
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]