Field Hockey: State Tournament Results, Links and Featured Coverage for Tuesday, November 2
TUESDAY NOV. 2
South Jersey, Group 4 – Quarter-Finals
2-East 4, 7-Cherokee 1
Haunting History: Heck Scores 300th Goal
- Summary: Heck finishes 2nd in NJ history, reaching 300
- Box score
South Jersey, Group 4 – Quarter-Finals
14-Washington Twp. 3, 3-South 2
- Summary: Minutemen Post Huge Upset
- Box score
North Jersey, Group 3 – Quarter Finals
5-Lawrence 3, 4-Northern Highlands 0
Haunting history: Schenck’s quest for 125
- Recap: Schenck 13 away from the national record
- Box score
North Jersey, Group 4 – Quarter Finals
2-Middletown South 1, 7-Bridgewater-Raritan 0
3-Randolph 3, 11-Wayne Valley 0
South Jersey, Group 3 – Quarter Finals
2-Moorestown 8, 7-Toms River South 0
STATE TOURNAMENT
- North Jersey, Group 3 | Quarterfinal round
- North Jersey, Group 4 | Quarterfinal round
- South Jersey, Group 3 | Quarterfinal round
- South Jersey, Group 4 | Quarterfinal round
TOP 20 SCHEDULE
ABOUT THE STATES RESULTS
tuesday 2 nov
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarter Finals, North Jersey, Group 3
North Hunterdon 4, Top 0 – Box score
Randolph 3, Wayne Valley 0 – Box score
Lawrence 3, Northern Highlands 0 – Box score
Warren Hills 3, Chatham 1 – Box score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarter Finals, North Jersey, Group 4
Montclair 6, Princeton 0 – Box score
Phillipsburg 5, Montgomery 1 – Box score
Middletown South 1, Bridgewater-Raritan 0 – Box score
Ridge 2, Hillsborough 1 – Box score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarter Finals, South Jersey, Group 3
Ocean City 2, Allentown 1 – Box score
Clearview 5, Cherry Hill West 4 – Box score
Hammonton 2, Burlington Township 1 – Box score
Moorestown 8, Toms River South 0 – Box score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarter Finals, South Jersey, Group 4
Washington Township 3, South 2 – Box score
East 4, Cherokee 1 – Box score
Kingsway 9, Williamstown 1 – Box score
Shawnee 3, Central Regional 0 – Box score
normal season
ESSEX/UNION
Government Livingston 2, St Elizabeth 2 – Box score
NJAC
Government Livingston 2, St Elizabeth 2 – Box score
TRI-COUNTY
Cumberland 3, Delsea 1 – Box score
