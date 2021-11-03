Gophers go out to play OSU and Illinois

Volleyball | 3-11-2021 10:10:00 o’clock

MINNEAPOLIS —the no. 11Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-6.9-3 Big Ten) head east for two crucial conference matchups at No. 7 Ohio State (18-4, 8-4 Big Ten) on Thursday and No. 25 Illinois (16 -7, 8-4 Big Ten) on Saturday. The Gophers are 3-1 in the middle of a 12-game period in which they will face eight top-25-ranked opponents to finish their Big Ten regular season. As it stands, the ‘U’ is in third place in the conference standings behind No. 4 Wisconsin (18-2, 10-2 Big Ten) and No. 9 Nebraska (16-5, 10-2 Big Ten) .

BROADCASTING INFORMATION

Thursday 4 November

No. 11 Minnesota at No. 7 Ohio State| 6 p.m. CT| BTN

Covelli Arena

Columbus, Ohio

BTNBroadcasters: Connor Onion (PBP) and Emily Ehman (analyst)

BROADCASTING INFORMATION

Saturday 6 Nov

No. 11 Minnesota at No. 25 Illinois| 6 p.m. CT| B1G+

Huff Hall

Champaign, ill.

B1G+ Broadcasters: TBA

LAST TIME OFF

The No. 11 Minnesota Golden Gophers have won three straight and 12 of their last 15 since the start, 1-3. They made No. 6 Nebraska in five sets on Saturday night in an all-time thriller at the Pav.

The Golden Gophers (14-6, 9-3 Big Ten) were tempered by redshirt senior opposite Stephanie Samedy , which recorded 20 homicides and a seasonal high of 26 digs. Jenna Wenaas had a career-high 22 kills while Melanie Shaffmaster counted three kills, 45 assists, 21 digs and four blocks. Minnesota hit .168 with 59 kills, eight aces, 107 digs and 10 blocks.

SCOUTING OHIO STATE

the no. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-4, 8-4 Big Ten) got off to a great start in 2021. They scored a perfect 10-0 in non-conference play and were always tough in Big Ten play. They have won eight of their last 10 conference games since dropping their first pair to Purdue and Illinois. OSU is 9-0 at home this year.

OSU is led by sophomore head coach Jen Flynn Oldenberg, who is 34-8 in her two years in the lead.

The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten in kills (14.91 k/s) and assists (13.89 a/s). They are followed by Emily Londot, who is seventh in the Big Ten with 3.66 kills per set. Center blocker Rylee Rader is in second place in the league with an excellent strike rate of 0.465 on 374 swings. Mac Podraza averaged 11.88 assists per set.

SCOUTING ILLINOIS

The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) entered the top-25 for the first time this season after a streak of four wins. They recently knocked down Penn State No. 13 on the road in four sets.

Illinois is led by fifth-year head coach Chris Tamas, who is 94-47 during his tenure at Champaign. He led the Ilini to the 2018 Final Four and a record of 32-4 during his best season yet there.

DS/L Taylor Kuper has done a great job keeping the defences under control, finishing third in the B1G in digs per set with 4.41. The Illini are the highest-serving team in the conference, posting competition-high 1.93 service aces per set.

GOPHERS HISTORY AGAINST THE STATE OF OHIO AND ILLINOIS

Minnesota is all-time 47-36 against Ohio State, including a 14-1 point under Hugh McCutcheon . The Gophers have won nine consecutive in the series. Under Hugh, Minnesota is 8-0 at home and 6-1 on the road against the Buckeyes.

The Gophers led the all-time series vs. Illinois, 41-40-1, including a 12-2 record under Hugh. Minnesota has won five in a row and nine of the last 10 against the Illini. The only defeat in that stretch came in 2017. The Gophers are 4-2 under Hugh in Champaign.

GOPHERS IN BIG TEN GAME

below Hugh McCutcheon , Minnesota is 141-40 (.779) in Big Ten competition. In its nine seasons leading up to 2021, the Gophers had eight seasons above .500 in conference play. In all eight of those seasons, the ‘U’ went 15-5 or better in conference play, with the best being 19-1 in 2018.

The Gophers won Big Ten titles in 2016 and 2018 and have finished first, second or third in eight of the past nine seasons.

HAPPY HUGHVEMBER

Now in year 10 under Hugh McCutcheon Minnesota has been a team that gets consistently better over the season. Under Hugh, the Gophers are 53-16 (.768) in the month of November. Since 2015, Minnesota has stood at 34-7 (.829) in November, including a record 19-3 (.863) at home and a record of 15-4 (.798) on the road.

SAMEDY TAKES HER GAME TO ANOTHER LEVEL IN 2021

Stephanie Samedy currently ranks sixth among the NCAA’s active leaders in career kills (1,828), eighth in total bouts (4,783), 24th in games played (134), and 52nd in digs (1,405). She also ranks 18th in kills per set (3.81).

In 2021, Samedy ranks 14th in the nation in points per set (5.18), 12th in kills per set (4.70) and 11th in attacks per set (12.34). She leads the Big Ten in every offensive category.

SAMEDY AND VIENNA COMBINE AS LETHAL DUO

Minnesota opposite Stephanie Samedy and outside Jenna Wenaas have combined for 583 of Minnesota’s 1,023 homicides (0,569). They have hit double digit deaths a total of 31 times this season, while Samedy has hit 20 deaths in nine of her 19 games. Statistically, they are the best offensive duo in the Big Ten Conference.

TOP BIG TEN ATTACKING DUOS (IN % OF TEAM’S KILLS; as of November 1)

1. Samedy / Wenaas (MINN) – 583/1023 (.569)

2. Paige Jones/Jess Mruzik (MICH) – 524-975 (.537)

3. Caitlyn Newton/Grace Cleveland (PUR) – 532/1943 (.531)

4. Sam Csire / Paula Neciporuka (UMD) – 530/1024 (.525)

5. Courtney Buzzerio/Addie VanderWeide (Iowa) – 478/943 (.507)

6. Temi Thomas-Ailara / Hanna Lesiak (NW) – 586/1163 (.504)

7. Mady Saris/Breana Edwards (IND) – 517/1047 (.493)

TIME TO LIKE IT OUT

The Gophers lead the Big Ten and are ranked number 21 nationally in digs per set (16.92). CC McGraw leads the team (4.55) while Samedy (3.81) and Melanie Shaffmaster (2.84) are about four and three per set.

CC McGraw is fourth in the conference in excavations (346) and second in excavations per set (4.55).

The Gophers had a season-high 107 digs against Nebraska on Saturday, their most digs since they had 108 on Feb. 5, 2021 in Purdue. The 107 digs was a Big Ten match high for the season.

DIFFICULT SCHEDULE WAITING MINNESOTA TO COMPLETE 2021

The 11-ranked Gophers are once again on a schedule of schedule. In addition to playing 20 conference games in the ever-tough Big Ten slate, they played eight non-conference games, including five against AVCA top-25-ranked teams.

Minnesota will face seven teams ranked in the AVCA preseason top-10 (the second most top-10 games in the country). The Gophers have 13 ranked opponents from 28 games on their schedule.

In their final 12 games of this season, the Gophers will face eight ranked opponents. So far in the 12-game series, Minnesota is 3-1 with two ranked wins (Ohio State, Nebraska).

WHAT’S NEXT

Minnesota plays in Iowa on Thursday, November 11 at 6 p.m. on B1G+.