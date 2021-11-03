Meet India’s fastest bowler, Umran Malik

“India coming soon,” wrote Umran Malik in his Instagram bio in 2018. He was 18, was part of the Jammu & Kashmir Under-19 squad, and had started playing leather ball cricket just a year earlier. He was yet to win a match in the Cooch Behar Trophy, but his bowling in a practice session caused bewilderment among the Indian U-19 selectors.

“They had come to visit Vaishno Devi Mandir,” Malik says. “They saw me bowling in nets on a concrete wicket and asked, ‘Who are you? You’re bowling so fast! Why aren’t you playing matches?'”

The selectors approached a J&K U-19 coach and advised him to give Malik a match. It was the first time Malik realized he could make it big.

Last month Malik, now 21, became only the fourth J&K cricketer to play in the IPL. As soon as he entered his opening game to bowl, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the speedometer came into the picture. He has driven 150 km/h several times in his spell. In his second game, he threw the fastest delivery by an Indian in the history of the tournament – 152.95 km/h.

Coming from a family of modest means in Jammu’s Gujjar Nagar, Malik started playing at a young age. His father, Abdul Rashid, a fruit seller in Shaheedi Chowk, his mother and two older sisters, all supported his passion.

“After playing at school during the day, he left the bag at home and went to play cricket in the evening,” Rashid says. “I used to say to him, ‘Play cricket, but also pay some attention to studies.’ I never refused to buy equipment or anything for him.”

Malik’s long, steady run and smooth, explosive jump made commentators and fans compare his action to Waqar Younis. “I bowled fast from the start,” he says. “I had a natural action. I didn’t copy it from anyone.”

At the age of 17 he ventured beyond gully cricket, in competitive tennis ball tournaments around Jammu. The matches usually took place in the evenings and attracted a large crowd. Batters enjoyed these matches – ten overs and innings, short limits – but Malik’s pace often stole the spotlight.

“Every team wanted him by their side,” said Raman Thaploo, a J&K cricketer who has closely followed Malik’s cricket journey.

Malik would practice in the nets with the J&K senior Ranji Trophy team Sahil Magotra / JKCA Video Analyst

His growing popularity in tennis ball cricket prompted him to give leather ball cricket a shot. In his first-ever local cricket ball match, in 2017, he hit some huge sixes and cast a fiery spell.

Ghajini bade chhakke marta hai, Ghajini bowling badi tez karta hai [Ghajini hits huge sixes and bowls very fast].” As his reputation spread, he was nicknamed “ Ghajinic Like Aamir Khan’s character in the popular Bollywood movie of that name, he had cropped hair and a strong physique. Thaploo recalls, “People used to say, ‘bowling[Ghajini hits huge sixes and bowls very fast].”

Soon Malik’s friends suggested going to a coach to improve his skills. He made his way to the MA Stadium, where Randhir Singh Manhas, a local coach, trained young cricketers. “I remember it was the morning session and as usual I didn’t have many bowlers,” Manhas recalls of Malik’s first time there. “When he came up to me, I said, ‘Okay, you can bowl.'”

He had just thrown a few balls when Ram Dayal, a senior J&K cricketer, entered. He stopped at the nets and watched for a while. “He [Dayal] asked, ‘Who is this man? He has raw talent and can go around 135 to 140 km/h,” says Manhas.

Manhas asked his new student to come to the stadium daily. While much about Malik was in order, Manhas worked on a number of things. “He was a natural. Mostly players with Cosco [tennis-ball] background are fast through the air.

“But his jump and landing weren’t that perfect, so I worked on it with him. Later, when Irfan Pathan came here [as J&K mentor], he also helped him a little bit.”

Another player who practiced on that ground was Abdul Samad, younger than Malik but a more experienced cricketer, who would go on to play for Malik for J&K and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two started training together every day. “I knew Samad before, but in 2018 we became best friends,” Malik says. “We are more brothers now.”

Malik’s career was not quite on track yet. When he went for the J&K U-19 trials, he was in for a surprise. “I’ve been told I haven’t played at the district level, so I can’t appear in the trials.”

Still, he decided to reappear the next day. “I went to the nets and because they didn’t know if I had played district or not, I started bowling. I only bowled one ball and the selector came up to me and said, ‘You’re on the team, don’t worry. Just get yourself ready.'”

Malik’s many trophies won in local and domestic competitions are proudly displayed in his home Thanks to Umran Malik

“He played his first game here at Jammu,” Thaploo recalls. “When he bowled the very first ball, it bounced over the keeper’s head. The umpires were stunned. They asked him if he had played nationals before.”

The following year, Malik was rejected from the U-23 trials. In February 2020, Samad, now part of the J&K Ranji Trophy team, met the J&K U-23 team coach to plead Malik’s case. It was also Samad, after being picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 IPL, who introduced Malik’s name to the franchise as a net bowler. “I told Samad to send my videos to them,” Malik says.

Soon Malik was in the Sunrisers camp, surprising elite batters with his pace. One time Kedar Jadhav asked him if he was on the team or a net bowler. On another, Thaploo recalls proudly: “He was bowling very fast to Jonny Bairstow in the nets, and he told him to bowl a little slow. But because Malik doesn’t understand much English, he kept bowling fast. Then someone from the SRH camp came up to him and said, ‘He’s asking you to bowl a little slow, you’re bowling too fast!'”

Malik’s impressive net bowler performance in the 2020 IPL prompted the franchise to continue with him into 2021. In September this year, during the second leg of the competition, he received a call from the National Cricket Association requesting to report to Jammu for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy trials. Instead, he was included in the Sunrisers team as a short-term replacement for T Natarajan, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai.

“Alhamdulillah, I was included in the team, otherwise I would have to travel back the next day,” Malik says. “It was a great feeling.”

After Sunrisers lost the race to the playoffs, they gave Malik a chance in the playing XI, against Kolkata Knight Riders. He had just thrown three balls when the cricketing world started asking, who is this man?

Malik clocked 150 km/h in his very first, and a few more times in the race. Until then, he hadn’t been aware of the speeds at which he was throwing.

Malik impressed Virat Kohli enough in the IPL to earn a call-up as a net bowler with the Indian team at the T20 World Cup BCCI

“I thought I could bowl a maximum of 140-145 km/h. I hadn’t checked my pace before I played IPL,” he says. “Making my debut in the IPL and performing well in the first game was the most special moment of my life.”

“I was really proud to see such a great player talk about me,” Malik says. “Nobody knew me a day before and now the world was talking about me.”

At home, Abdul Rashid’s phone kept ringing after his son’s IPL debut. From reporters showing up at his home and shop to family members bringing congratulations, it’s been a busy week for him and his family.

“Not only my family, but all of Jammu-Kashmir and India is happy after seeing his bowling,” Rashid says emotionally. “His hard work has paid off.”

Based on his IPL outing, Malik was included in the Indian contingent as a net bowler for the T20 World Cup. While pace is his main weapon, he can also swing at right-hand strikers and loves the bouncer. He works on improving his skills and focuses on his yorker.

“My first dream would be to see our team win the World Cup,” he says. “I will try to bowl well in the nets and impress the selectors so that they choose me for one of the future series, Inshallah.”

That “India soon” bio could become reality sooner than expected.