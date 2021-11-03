Sports
Meet India’s fastest bowler, Umran Malik
“They had come to visit Vaishno Devi Mandir,” Malik says. “They saw me bowling in nets on a concrete wicket and asked, ‘Who are you? You’re bowling so fast! Why aren’t you playing matches?'”
The selectors approached a J&K U-19 coach and advised him to give Malik a match. It was the first time Malik realized he could make it big.
Last month Malik, now 21, became only the fourth J&K cricketer to play in the IPL. As soon as he entered his opening game to bowl, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the speedometer came into the picture. He has driven 150 km/h several times in his spell. In his second game, he threw the fastest delivery by an Indian in the history of the tournament – 152.95 km/h.
Coming from a family of modest means in Jammu’s Gujjar Nagar, Malik started playing at a young age. His father, Abdul Rashid, a fruit seller in Shaheedi Chowk, his mother and two older sisters, all supported his passion.
“After playing at school during the day, he left the bag at home and went to play cricket in the evening,” Rashid says. “I used to say to him, ‘Play cricket, but also pay some attention to studies.’ I never refused to buy equipment or anything for him.”
Malik’s long, steady run and smooth, explosive jump made commentators and fans compare his action to Waqar Younis. “I bowled fast from the start,” he says. “I had a natural action. I didn’t copy it from anyone.”
At the age of 17 he ventured beyond gully cricket, in competitive tennis ball tournaments around Jammu. The matches usually took place in the evenings and attracted a large crowd. Batters enjoyed these matches – ten overs and innings, short limits – but Malik’s pace often stole the spotlight.
“Every team wanted him by their side,” said Raman Thaploo, a J&K cricketer who has closely followed Malik’s cricket journey.
His growing popularity in tennis ball cricket prompted him to give leather ball cricket a shot. In his first-ever local cricket ball match, in 2017, he hit some huge sixes and cast a fiery spell.
Soon Malik’s friends suggested going to a coach to improve his skills. He made his way to the MA Stadium, where Randhir Singh Manhas, a local coach, trained young cricketers. “I remember it was the morning session and as usual I didn’t have many bowlers,” Manhas recalls of Malik’s first time there. “When he came up to me, I said, ‘Okay, you can bowl.'”
Manhas asked his new student to come to the stadium daily. While much about Malik was in order, Manhas worked on a number of things. “He was a natural. Mostly players with Cosco [tennis-ball] background are fast through the air.
“But his jump and landing weren’t that perfect, so I worked on it with him. Later, when Irfan Pathan came here [as J&K mentor], he also helped him a little bit.”
Malik’s career was not quite on track yet. When he went for the J&K U-19 trials, he was in for a surprise. “I’ve been told I haven’t played at the district level, so I can’t appear in the trials.”
Still, he decided to reappear the next day. “I went to the nets and because they didn’t know if I had played district or not, I started bowling. I only bowled one ball and the selector came up to me and said, ‘You’re on the team, don’t worry. Just get yourself ready.'”
“He played his first game here at Jammu,” Thaploo recalls. “When he bowled the very first ball, it bounced over the keeper’s head. The umpires were stunned. They asked him if he had played nationals before.”
The following year, Malik was rejected from the U-23 trials. In February 2020, Samad, now part of the J&K Ranji Trophy team, met the J&K U-23 team coach to plead Malik’s case. It was also Samad, after being picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 IPL, who introduced Malik’s name to the franchise as a net bowler. “I told Samad to send my videos to them,” Malik says.
Malik’s impressive net bowler performance in the 2020 IPL prompted the franchise to continue with him into 2021. In September this year, during the second leg of the competition, he received a call from the National Cricket Association requesting to report to Jammu for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy trials. Instead, he was included in the Sunrisers team as a short-term replacement for T Natarajan, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai.
“Alhamdulillah, I was included in the team, otherwise I would have to travel back the next day,” Malik says. “It was a great feeling.”
Malik clocked 150 km/h in his very first, and a few more times in the race. Until then, he hadn’t been aware of the speeds at which he was throwing.
“I thought I could bowl a maximum of 140-145 km/h. I hadn’t checked my pace before I played IPL,” he says. “Making my debut in the IPL and performing well in the first game was the most special moment of my life.”
“I was really proud to see such a great player talk about me,” Malik says. “Nobody knew me a day before and now the world was talking about me.”
At home, Abdul Rashid’s phone kept ringing after his son’s IPL debut. From reporters showing up at his home and shop to family members bringing congratulations, it’s been a busy week for him and his family.
“Not only my family, but all of Jammu-Kashmir and India is happy after seeing his bowling,” Rashid says emotionally. “His hard work has paid off.”
Based on his IPL outing, Malik was included in the Indian contingent as a net bowler for the T20 World Cup. While pace is his main weapon, he can also swing at right-hand strikers and loves the bouncer. He works on improving his skills and focuses on his yorker.
“My first dream would be to see our team win the World Cup,” he says. “I will try to bowl well in the nets and impress the selectors so that they choose me for one of the future series, Inshallah.”
That “India soon” bio could become reality sooner than expected.
Mohsin Kamal is a journalist and cricket lover
Sources
2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/meet-india-s-fastest-bowler-umran-malik-1285538
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]