Week 9 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, swap candidates and start or sit roster decisions based on PFF routes run | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Chance is king in Fantasy football, and chasing target volume has always been a winning strategy, especially in PPR competitions. PFF premium statistics provides proprietary data well beyond the box score, including routes performed for each player on the depth map.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL and NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props Tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

It is a good strategy to target players who run a high percentage of routes to identify breakout candidates, DFS Targets and the best waiver wire pickups. This weekly report looks at the number of routes completed the previous week per dropback compared to larger samples to find sleeper run backwards, wide receivers and tight ends who get more or less chances in the passing game heading into week 9.

Article from last week emphasized the will of Michael Pittman Jr., Deebo Samuel, Tee Higgins, From Jefferson and Michael Carter as players whose receiving usage was likely to turn into fantasy production sooner rather than later.

This data does not include the Monday Night Football match between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Speed ​​of routes per dropback | Weeks 1-8

Player Walking routes % routes executed per dropback Adam Thielen 309 98% Michael Pittman Jr. 324 97% Terry McLaurin 331 96% Ja’Marr Chase 275 95% Cooper Kupp 288 95% DJ Moore 323 94% Brandin Cooks 289 94% Zach Pascal 313 94% Jakobi Meyers 310 94% Tyler Lockett 259 94% DeVonta Smith 311 93% Justin Jefferson 295 93% Chris Godwin 352 92% Keenan Allen 303 92% Marvin Jones Jr. 289 92% Robert Woods 277 91% Darnell Mooney 262 91% Deebo Samuel 238 91% Robby Anderson 311 91%

To buy DJ Moore. The fourth year stud isone of only three wide receivers this season with the top six in both percentage of routes per dropback (94%) and target share (27%).

Michael Pittman Jr. will not be denied his breakthrough in the second year. The Colts sophomore wide receiver set his best performance of the season in Week 8, with 10 catches for 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 17 goals.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

He has officially attained alpha status in the Indianapolis offense, and his second-ranked 97% routes per dropback rate suggests his production will remain high.

Speed ​​of routes per dropback | past four weeks