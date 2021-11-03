High School Hockey Player Who Collapsed, Revived By EMT





someone said she went down and then she tried to get up and then she collapsed. It was the Premier Prep League championship game and right in the middle of it. Coach Bill Manual saw a player fall awkwardly onto the ice, not from a collision, but because she had stopped breathing. Zoe Sternberg, a student at ST Catherine University was the EMT on the spot and rushed to the girl. She couldn’t find a heartbeat, so she started CPR. I think okay, she’s getting by, she’s getting by and she’s not getting by, she’s not getting by. But Zoe didn’t give up after what seemed like an eternity, even though it took about three minutes, the girl finally opened her eyes and then she suddenly took a deep breath and her eyes, I’ll have that look of oh my god what happened? I remember looking at Zoe the MT and I looked at her and said you just saved this girl’s life in a statement Monday is always said I’m glad the athlete is okay and I got the training had to help her. It was only my second day at work and I happened to be in the right place at the right time. I think the most important thing is that she kept everyone calm. Assistant Arena Manager Courtney Stephens says the arena was as quiet as she’d ever heard while Zoe was performing CPR. Courtney says it’s a good reminder that anything can happen during a hockey game and that having the right people on hand is essential, even if you hope you never have to use them. The arena also has three ADS. And although someone brought one on the ice, it wasn’t necessary. Oh, it’s huge for peace of mind. Because things can happen to players, things can happen to parents, spectators. You know, even people here. Thank you.

The player who collapses is a senior in high school. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and kept there overnight. Doctors were testing her heart, but she is expected to be fine.

